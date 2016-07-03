Preview: Indians at Blue Jays

With their franchise-record 14-game winning streak finally brought to an end, the Cleveland Indians look to wrap up a sensational road trip with another victory at Toronto on Sunday in the finale of a four-game series versus the Blue Jays. Toronto rebounded from Friday's 19-inning loss by swatting three homers in Saturday's 9-6 triumph.

Reigning American League MVP Josh Donaldson has hit safely in 21 of his last 23 games for the Blue Jays after belting a tying home run and delivering a tiebreaking single Saturday. Cleveland left fielder Rajai Davis etched his name into the club's record books, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to hit for the cycle. Corey Kluber already has gone the distance on three occasions this season and the Indians will be looking for him to pitch deep into Sunday's contest to ease the burden on a relief corps that has supplied 16 innings over the past two games. He will be opposed by left-hander J.A. Happ, who is seeking to win his fifth consecutive start.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), Sportsnet, TVAS (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (8-7, 3.50 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (10-3, 3.70)

Aside from one clunker, Kluber was overpowering last month while going 4-1 and allowing three hits or fewer in each of his four victories. He went eight strong innings to beat Atlanta last time out, giving up two runs on three hits, after tossing a complete-game shutout versus Tampa Bay in his previous turn. Kluber has made three career starts against the Blue Jays, posting a 1-2 mark and 4.82 ERA.

Happ has only pitched five innings in each of his last two outings and is receiving a huge boost during the winning streak from Toronto's offense, which has poured across 43 runs in his last four turns. The 33-year-old is two wins from matching his career high (Philadelphia, 2009) and owns a 5-1 mark at Rogers Centre despite a 4.50 ERA. Happ needs to be wary of Mike Napoli, who is 6-for-16 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays 1B-DH Edwin Encarnacion belted a three-run homer Saturday to push his major league-leading RBI total to 73.

2. Indians RHP Danny Salazar and OF Tyler Naquin won monthly honors as the AL's top pitcher and rookie, respectively, in June.

3. Jays RHP Jason Grilli has struck out 21 over 11 innings in his last 11 appearances.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Blue Jays 3