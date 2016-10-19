Preview: Indians at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays look to take the second step of what they hope is an historic comeback when they host the Cleveland Indians for Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday. Toronto staved off elimination Tuesday with a 5-1 victory and hopes to join the 2004 Boston Red Sox (ALCS) as the only teams in major-league history to overcome a 0-3 deficit and win a playoff series.

Josh Donaldson homered and Edwin Encarnacion delivered a two-run single as the Blue Jays became the first team to fare well against Corey Kluber this postseason, reaching Cleveland's ace for two runs in five innings after the former Cy Young Award winner worked 13 1/3 scoreless frames over his first two starts. The Indians managed only two hits - both doubles - in six innings against Toronto starter Aaron Sanchez before three relievers tossed a perfect frame apiece. It was the first loss of the postseason for Cleveland, which swept Boston in the AL Division Series before taking the first three games of this matchup. The Indians put their hopes in rookie Ryan Merritt on Wednesday as they aim to secure their first World Series appearance since 1997.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, TBS, Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians LH Ryan Merritt (2016: 1-0, 1.64 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (1-1, 1.65)

Merritt will become the second pitcher in major-league history to start a playoff game after making just one regular-season start in his career. The 24-year-old Texan got the nod at Kansas City on Sept. 30 and recorded the victory after allowing just one run and three hits over five innings. Merritt began his tenure in the majors with three relief appearances over which he gave up one run and three hits in six frames.

Estrada is hoping to duplicate the effort from his start in Game 5 of last year's ALCS, when he yielded one run over 7 2/3 innings against Kansas City to keep Toronto from being eliminated. The 33-year-old Mexican tossed his first major-league complete game at Cleveland in Game 1 of this series but took the loss after allowing two runs and six hits in eight frames. Estrada also helped the Blue Jays avoid elimination in Game 3 of the 2015 ALDS at Texas, giving up just one run over 6 1/3 innings in his first career postseason start.

WALK-OFFS

1. Donaldson has recorded seven extra-base hits this postseason - three shy of the franchise record set in 1993 by Paul Molitor.

2. Cleveland was the only team in the majors not to experience a four-game losing streak during the regular season.

3. Toronto has won 21 consecutive games when scoring five or more runs but is 0-13 in the postseason since Game 2 of the 1993 ALCS when scoring fewer than five.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Indians 3