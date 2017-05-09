Preview: Indians at Blue Jays

Edwin Encarnacion was welcomed back to his old stomping grounds, but the desired result wasn't part of the occasion. Encarnacion and the Indians attempt to even the series with host Toronto on Tuesday after the Blue Jays recorded a 4-2 victory in the opener of the three-game set.

Encarnacion topped 30 homers in each of the last five seasons for the Blue Jays before becoming a free agent and signing with the Indians. The 34-year-old was given repeated thunderous ovations by the Toronto faithful while going 2-for-3 with a walk in his first game against the club since his departure. Ryan Goins hit a two-run homer and Justin Smoak delivered a two-run single as the Blue Jays fired the opening salvo against the team that defeated them in last season's American League Championship Series. Toronto has the second-worst record in the AL but are looking forward to the returns of Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) and Josh Donaldson (calf) later this month.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), Sportsnet One (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (3-2, 2.18 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Mike Bolsinger (2016: 1-4, 6.83)

Carrasco defeated Detroit in his last turn as he gave up two runs and five hits over six innings. The 30-year-old is 3-0 with a 1.83 ERA in three road starts this season, registering 20 strikeouts while issuing just three walks. Carrasco is 2-1 with a 6.26 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) versus the Blue Jays and has enjoyed success against Kendrys Morales (3-for-16, one homer, six strikeouts).

Bolsinger is being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to make a spot start as the club's rotation remains without Aaron Sanchez (fingernail) and J.A. Happ (elbow). The 29-year-old was 1-1 with a 1.46 ERA in four appearances (two starts) for Buffalo and owns an 8-16 record and 4.61 ERA in 37 career major-league appearances (36 starts). Bolsinger, who will be the ninth starter used by Toronto this season, first reached the majors with Arizona in 2014 and spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers each of the last two seasons.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians LF Michael Brantley (ankle) sat out the series opener after being injured on Sunday.

2. Toronto placed Russell Martin (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list, recalled fellow C Mike Ohlman from Buffalo and designated RHP Casey Lawrence for assignment.

3. Cleveland recalled 3B Yandy Diaz from Triple-A Columbus and optioned RHP Shawn Armstrong to the same club.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Blue Jays 3