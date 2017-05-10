Preview: Indians at Blue Jays

While Edwin Encarnacion is receiving quite the reception in his return to Rogers Centre, another former member of the Toronto Blue Jays has provided a significant impact on the three-game series. Yan Gomes looks to continue his hot hitting despite uneven playing time on Wednesday when he leads the visiting Cleveland Indians into the rubber match against Blue Jays.

The 29-year-old Gomes, who began his career with Toronto, belted a three-run homer in Tuesday's 6-0 romp to cap his third multi-hit performance in his last five games. The offense was a welcome sight for the American League Central-leading Indians, who have won four of six despite mustering 10 runs in the five games before Tuesday's outburst. The AL East cellar-dwelling Blue Jays were limited to just four hits on Tuesday and fell to 5-9 at home. Veteran left-hander Francisco Liriano has found success at Rogers Centre and takes a 2-1 home mark with a 1.59 ERA in three starts into Wednesday's series finale opposite right-hander Danny Salazar.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (2-3, 4.28 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Francisco Liriano (2-2, 4.44)

Salazar has alternated losses and wins over his last five starts, with Friday's effort resulting in a setback as the 27-year-old Dominican lasted just 4 2/3 innings after 98 pitches against Kansas City. He has been taken deep three times in the last two outings after keeping the ball in the park in his previous three trips to the mound. Salazar, who averages a majors-best 13 strikeouts per nine innings, owns a 2-1 mark with a 2.65 ERA and 20 strikeouts in three career starts versus Toronto.

Like his countryman, Liriano also saw his pitch count elevate in short order on Friday as he exited after just 3 2/3 innings of a no-decision against Tampa Bay. The 33-year-old surrendered a pair of homers and a season-high five walks drove up his pitch count. Liriano has struggled with his control, issuing at least four free passes in four of his six outings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto OF Jose Bautista is just 1-for-19 with nine strikeouts in his last five games.

2. Cleveland OF Michael Brantley (sprained right ankle) could be available to pinch hit on Wednesday, manager Terry Francona said.

3. Blue Jays ace RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister) tossed 60 pitches in Florida, with manager John Gibbons reportedly considering him as an option to start in a weekend game against Seattle.

