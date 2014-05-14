Blue Jays 5, Indians 4: Juan Francisco had a home run and an RBI double and Melky Cabrera cut down the potential tying run at the plate as host Toronto held on to claim the opener of a three-game series against Cleveland.

Adam Lind had two RBIs as the Blue Jays won their second straight following a three-game skid. R.A. Dickey (4-3) gave up four runs — two earned — on four hits over six innings to earn the win and Casey Janssen worked around a two-out single in the ninth for his first save.

Michael Bourn had two hits and an RBI and Nick Swisher drove in two runs for the Indians, who lost for only the second time in seven games. Cleveland starter Justin Masterson (2-2) was tagged for five runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The Indians struck first on Swisher’s RBI single in the third, but Toronto tied it in the fourth on Cabrera’s sacrifice fly and took the lead on Francisco’s solo shot to right-center an inning later. Lind drove a two-run double to left-center in the sixth and scored on Francisco’s RBI double to make it 5-1.

Cleveland charged back in the seventh, chasing Dickey after he hit Lonnie Chisenhall with a pitch to force home a run and adding two more runs on Bourn’s RBI single and Swisher’s sacrifice fly. The Indians had a chance to tie it on Yan Gomes’ single in the eighth, but Cabrera’s throw to the plate was in time to get Carlos Santana and preserve the one-run lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dickey’s streak of consecutive quality starts was extended to five when David Murphy’s hit in the seventh inning was changed to an error on Toronto 2B Brett Lawrie, making two of Dickey’s runs unearned. … Blue Jays CF Colby Rasmus (hamstring) was held out of the lineup and replaced by Kevin Pillar, who was recalled earlier in the day. … Cleveland LF Michael Brantley went 0-for-4, snapping his 11-game hitting streak.