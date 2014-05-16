(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Blue Jays 4, Indians 2: Edwin Encarnacion belted a pair of home runs and knocked in three while J.A. Happ pitched six strong innings as Toronto held off visiting Cleveland to take two of three in the series.

Encarnacion, who also hit two homers May 8 against Philadelphia, added a double and Juan Francisco had a solo blast as the Blue Jays handed manager John Gibbons his 400th victory. Happ (2-1) allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out four in 100 pitches and Casey Janssen pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

David Murphy hit a solo homer among two hits while Asdrubal Cabrera recorded a double and a single for the Indians, who left nine on base. Cleveland starter Danny Salazar (1-4) lasted only four innings on 98 pitches, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks.

Encarnacion belted a 1-2 pitch from Salazar over the center-field fence and, two batters later, Francisco drove a 3-1 offering into the left-field seats for a 2-0 edge. Murphy golfed a pitch from Happ over the right-field wall with one out in the fifth to cut the lead in half.

The Blue Jays responded in their half of the fifth when Jose Bautista singled and Encarnacion drilled his eighth homer into the second deck in left off reliever C.C. Lee. Ryan Raburn led off with a double and scored on Yan Gomes’ two-out single in the eighth inning before Aaron Loup struck out Murphy to end the inning.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Indians placed OF Nyjer Morgan on the 15-day disabled list with a right knee sprain and recalled INF Jesus Aguilar, who went 0-for-2 with a walk in his major league debut as the DH. … Toronto CF Colby Rasmus (hamstring) also went on the 15-day DL Thursday and OF Anthony Gose was brought up from Triple-A Buffalo to take his place. … Blue Jays 2B-3B Brett Lawrie was 2-for-3 and has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games.