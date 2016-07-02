Blue Jays halt Indians' win streak at 14

TORONTO -- Josh Donaldson tied the game with a home run in the seventh, then singled home the go-ahead run in the three-run eighth and the Toronto Blue Jays ended the Cleveland Indians’ club-record winning streak at 14 with a 9-6 victory on Saturday.

Indians left fielder Rajai Davis hit for the cycle with a single in the ninth inning against Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna, then stole second.

Davis homered in the first, tripled in the third and doubled in the seventh to become the eighth Indians’ player, and the first since Travis Hafner in 2003, to hit for the cycle.

Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run homer and Troy Tulowitzki hit a two-run homer in addition to Donaldson’s solo shot for Toronto (44-39).

Carlos Santana also homered for Cleveland (49-31).

Jason Grilli (1-0) pitched a perfect the top of the eighth to earn Osuna earned his 16th save of the season.

Dan Otero (2-1) allowed two runs in 1? innings to take the loss.

Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada allowed five hits and three runs, two on solo homers, in five innings. The right-hander struck out seven. Davis hit his ninth homer of the season to lead off the first inning.

The Indians, having used Saturday’s scheduled starter Trevor Bauer for five innings in relief in the 2-1, 19-inning win on Friday, used a variety of pitchers.

Zach McAllister, who pitched one inning of relief Friday, started for Cleveland. He hit his first batter, Ezequiel Carrera, with a pitch to open the bottom of the first. Donaldson walked with one out and Encarnacion followed with his 22nd homer of the season.

Tyler Naquin’s leadoff single in the third followed by a triple to right by Davis cut the Toronto lead to 3-2. Sanatana tied it in the fourth with his 18th homer of the season.

Tulowitzki restored Toronto’s lead in the fifth when his 13th homer of the season following Russell Martin’s infield single to third. It came against left-hander Shawn Morimando, who was called up from Double-A for the game and entered in the third inning to make his major-league debut. He allowed six hits and two runs in 3? innings.

Joe Biagini took over for Estrada in the sixth.

Jason Kipnis reached first base to lead on a wild pitch after a strikeout to lead off the inning. Jose Ramirez singled to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Santana walked with one out to load the bases. Biagini hit Jose Uribe with a pitch to bring in a run and trim Toronto’s lead to 5-4.

Left-hander Aaron Loup, just recalled from Triple-A Buffalo, ended the inning on Tyler Naquin’s grounder to second.

Drew Hutchison took over for Toronto in the seventh. He allowed a double by Davis and a two-out single by Ramirez that tied the game, and a double by Mike Napoli that gave Cleveland a 6-5 lead.

Donaldson hit Dan Otero’s first pitch of the bottom of the seventh to center for his 20th homer of the season to tie the game 6-6.

Otero walked Carrera with one out in the eighth and was replaced by Tommy Hunter, who was greeted with a single by Devon Travis. Donaldson followed with a single to center that scored Carrera with the go-ahead run.

Carrera was first called out, but the Blue Jays won their challenge the call was changed to safe. The Blue Jays executed a double steal to put runners at second and third, and Michael Saunders doubled them home.

NOTES: Toronto INF Ryan Goins (right forearm tightness) was put on the 15-day disabled list Saturday. He had the tightness after pitching the 18th inning of the 2-1 Indians win in 19 innings on Friday. ... RHP Bo Schultz, who pitched 2 2/3 innings Friday, was optioned to Buffalo Saturday with RHP Drew Hutchison and LHP Aaron Loup recalled from the Triple-A team. ... Cleveland promoted LHP Shawn Morimando from Double-A Akron on Monday and designated INF Michael Martinez for assignment. ... The Indians purchased the contract of RHP Joe Colon on Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Columbus. ... Cleveland RHP Corey Kluber (8-7, 3.50 ERA) will face Toronto LHP J.A. Happ (10-3, 3.70 ERA) in the finale of the four-game series on Sunday.