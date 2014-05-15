Indians trounce Blue Jays

TORONTO -- David Murphy said the game slowed down for him Wednesday but there was nothing tardy about his bat.

The Cleveland Indians right fielder had his third career five-hit game and had five RBIs to lead the Cleveland Indian to a 15-4 trouncing of the Toronto Blue Jays.

“It’s a lot of fun and I love seeing it,” said Murphy who signed with Cleveland as a free agent in the off season. “This offense is capable of a lot. There’s a lot of times where we’ll get three or four runs early and don’t add on like we should and like we could. Tonight was obviously an extreme scenario but fun to be a part of.”

Designated hitter Lonnie Chisenhall also collected five hits and drove in a run for the Indians, who evened the three-game series to set up a rubber match with the Blue Jays on Thursday.

“I felt comfortable in the box tonight, things were a lot slower tonight,” Murphy said. “I felt like over on the weekend in Tampa (Bay) the game sped up on me a little bit. I was really trying to slow things down tonight and last night. And it worked.”

Indians catcher Yan Gomes, a former Blue Jay, capped off a six-run ninth with his sixth homer of the season, a three-run shot after a 12-pitch at-bat, that knocked right-handed reliever Neil Wagner from the game.

“Yan had one of the best at-bats I’ve seen in my life,” Murphy said. “It just said that regardless of what type of situation, he’s not going to waste an at-bat. Those are the type of guys that we love having on this team.”

Wagner was replaced by infielder/outfielder Steve Tolleson, who became the seventh position player to pitch in Blue Jays history. He allowed a double to Chisenhall before retiring left fielder Mike Aviles on an inning-ending popup.

“I wish the circumstances hadn’t of been that way to even get that chance,” Tolleson said. “But, I guess any time you have a chance to go out and try to get an out in a major league game that’s a pretty special opportunity for anyone. I didn’t take it for granted.”

The Blue Jays, who were outhit 22-8, scored twice in the ninth against right-hander Carlos Carrasco.

Toronto right-hander Dustin McGowan (2-2) allowed nine hits, two walks and four runs in four-plus innings.

Kluber (4-3) set down the first 13 hitters that he faced before the Blue Jays scored a run in the fifth. He allowed four hits, one walk and two runs to win his second consecutive start.

“You can’t really complain about getting run support,” Kluber said. “The guys did a good job of swinging the bats tonight. It was a good night to get one of those really, really good offensive nights. It’s a while since we’ve had one of those. It’s good for a lot of guys.”

“Early on we were swinging the bats really well but we were stranding some runners, leaving some opportunities out there” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “And then we kept swinging at strikes. From top to bottom we either took walks or got hits. It was a good night all the way around.”

The Indians (19-21) led 4-2 through the sixth, and they increased the margin to 6-2 in the seventh against right-hander Marcus Stroman. The rally included RBI singles by Murphy and Aviles, who started the game at second base but moved to left field because of injuries to Michael Brantley, a tight back, and Nyjer Morgan, a mild knee sprain.

“We were in that game going into the seventh inning,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “Then, of course, it exploded on us.”

Cleveland added three more in the eighth, two on a double by Murphy that greeted Wagner after he replaced Stroman, who was charged with five runs (four earned). Wagner allowed six runs.

The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the second. Murphy’s single scored third baseman Carlos Santana, who walked and stole second.

Murphy led off the fourth with a double and scored on a single by Chisenhall.

The advantage reached 4-0 when Santana hit his fifth homer of the season after Brantley led off the fifth with a double. McGowan was removed for right-hander Esmil Rogers after shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera singled.

“Just one of those nights where they were waffling the ball,” McGowan said. “Made some bad pitches, got waffled. Made some good pitches, got waffled. Just have to tip your hat to them.”

NOTES: The Blue Jays recalled RHP Neil Wagner and C Erik Kratz from Triple-A Buffalo. C Dioner Navarro was placed on the bereavement/family medical emergency list, and he is expected to miss a few days to tend to a family matter. RHP Chad Jenkins was optioned to Buffalo. ... The Indians are in the midst of playing six consecutive games on artificial turf, going to Toronto after a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. They have not had a winning record on artificial turf since 2007, when they went 12-6. ... Cleveland RHP Danny Salazar (1-3, 5.65 ERA) will start on seven days’ rest when he faces LHP J.A Happ (1-1, 4.63 ERA) in the series finale Thursday.