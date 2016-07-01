Behind Carrasco, Indians extend win streak to 13

TORONTO -- The Cleveland Indians are at the point where they expect to win every time they play.

Nothing happened to change that Thursday night when Carlos Carrasco struck out a season-best 14 to lead the Indians to a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays as Cleveland matched its club record with a 13th consecutive win.

“We expect to win every night we step on the field,” said Indians center fielder Rajai Davis, who homered and doubled. “We’ve just got to keep that mindset and not worry about everything else.”

Jason Kipnis also homered for the Indians to extend his hit streak to 12 games. However, the star was Carrasco (4-2), who held the Blue Jays to three hits, including a homer by Josh Donaldson, two walks and a run in 7 1/3 innings.

“No doubt about it, it was Carrasco’s night,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He was on. He’s always been one of the better pitchers in the league when he’s healthy. He just had everything going, he shut us down. Tip your hat to him. He was that good.”

After walking Ezequiel Carrera in the sixth, Carrasco struck out his next six batters before Darwin Barney doubled with one out in the eighth.

The right-hander finished one strikeout shy of his career best, set last Sept. 25 against the Kansas City Royals.

“He pitched his heart out,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “That’s a good lineup, and he really pitched well. He was able to throw that changeup in some huge spots, and it made his fastball that much better.”

Cleveland catcher Chris Gimenez said, “Just his ability to throw (the changeup) for a strike down below the zone was pretty spectacular. I don’t want to have any part of swinging at it.”

After the Barney double, Bryan Shaw replaced Carrasco and struck out pinch hitter Russell Martin before walking Carrera. Devon Travis struck out to end the threat.

Cody Allen pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 17th save.

Toronto right-hander R.A. Dickey (5-9) allowed two home runs among eight hits while giving up three runs in seven innings. The knuckleballer walked one and struck out four.

“I felt real strong,” Dickey said. “On another night, I could have pitched a complete game. Their staff is good. You know you’re going to have your hands full when a staff like that comes through. Every one of their starters is throwing the ball really, really well. (Carrasco) pitched a heck of a game.”

Carrasco said, “It feels great. We’ve played really hard, and we need to continue that. Everything is coming together.”

The first three runs of the game came on solo homers.

The Indians (48-30) broke that pattern in the sixth to take a 3-1 lead. Mike Napoli led off with a double and scored on a single by Jose Ramirez.

Brett Cecil replaced Dickey in the eighth and set down the side in order.

Bo Schultz took the mound in the ninth for Toronto (43-38) and allowed a bloop one-out double by Davis down the right field line. Tyler Naquin followed by lining a triple to right past the diving Carrera.

Davis, a former Blue Jay, hit the first pitch of the second inning, a knuckleball, to left for his eighth homer of the season.

Kipnis hit his 11th homer of the season to right-center in the third inning on a first-pitch fastball.

“Kipnis’ home run was a first-pitch fastball after a first-pitch out, which doesn’t happen very often,” Dickey said. “In fact, that’s the first hit I’ve given up on a first-pitch fastball all year. I was trying to play the game, and he hit a homer. And Rajai jumped on kind of a flat knuckleball, and that’s all they needed was two runs, and that guy (Carrasco) was dealing.”

Donaldson hit his 19th homer of the season with two outs in the fourth, a line drive to center on a first-pitch changeup.

“You turn the page pretty quick,” Francona said of the winning streak. “If you start taking time to sit back and evaluate (what happened) two weeks ago, then tomorrow might not be so good. I just think they’re having fun trying to play the game the right way. That’s a good way to go about it.”

NOTES: Toronto activated LHP Brett Cecil (strained triceps) from the disabled list and optioned RHP Ryan Tepera to Triple-A Buffalo. Cecil was 0-5 with a 5.23 ERA in 16 outings when put on the DL on May 15. He had two rehab outings for Class A Dunedin and two for Buffalo. ... The Indians’ first 13-game winning streak was from April 18-May 2, 1942, and they matched it from Aug. 2-15, 1951. ...Cleveland OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder inflammation) has resumed soft-tossing and is progressing well, manager Terry Francona said. Brantley has been out since May 10 after being activated from the DL on April 25. He opened the season on the DL after offseason shoulder surgery. ... Cleveland RHP Josh Tomlin (9-2, 3.32 ERA) will face Toronto RHP Marcus Stroman (6-4, 5.33) on Friday, which is Canada Day.