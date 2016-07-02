Indians work 19 innings for 14th win in row

TORONTO -- The Cleveland Indians did it the hard way.

They needed 19 innings and a home run against an infielder pressed into pitching duties before they could defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 for their 14th straight win, a club record.

Carlos Santana led off the 19th inning with his 17th homer of the season on a pitch thrown by Darwin Barney (0-1)-1, who played the first 18 innings at second base.

He was the second infielder to pitch for Toronto in the game. Ryan Goins survived a pair of singles to start the 18th and ended the inning by using a changeup to induce an inning-ending double play grounder from Chris Gimenez.

The winning pitcher was Trevor Bauer (7-2), who was supposed to start on Saturday.

Instead, he pitched five innings on Friday, allowing two hits, three walks and striking out three.

"I guess if you're going to set a record, you might as well do it the hard way, right," Bauer said.

"Everybody on both sides of the field pitched their hearts out." Indians manager Terry Francona said. "I thought what Trevor did was above and beyond."

The Indians (49-30) had not determined their starting pitcher for Saturday.

"We're working through that right now," Francona said. "We've got some things we've got to talk through"

It almost was not done in the 19th. Josh Donaldson hit a deep fly for the second out. "It looked like that ball was a home run off the bat," Francona said.

The Blue Jays (43-39) also had three ejections in the game, disputing balls and strikes calls by home plate umpire Vic Carapazza. Designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion and manager John Gibbons were tossed in the first inning. Catcher Russell Martin was ejected in the 13th. It was the sixth ejection of the season for Gibbons and the first for Martin and Encarnacion.

Goins and Barney are the ninth and 10th Blue Jays position players to pitch in a game.

"Honestly, we were just thinking to be efficient, don't hit anybody," Barney said. "You don't want to injure anybody in a situation like that where I'm just filling in an inning. ...

"It was unfortunate we were in that situation, we had plenty of opportunities to finish the game off, get the hit and we didn't. It's our own fault we had to go out there and pitch."

After giving up the home run, Barney retired the next three batters and had a strikeout.

The Blue Jays also played 19 innings against the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 10, 2014. Friday's game took 6 hours and 13 minutes

Justin Smoak homered for Toronto to tie the game in the sixth.

Tommy Hunter, who pitched a perfect 12th, hit Josh Donaldson with a pitch to open the bottom of the 13th. Donaldson was forced at second on a grounder to short by Devon Travis. Michael Saunders struck out looking. Martin struck out swinging but when he objected about an earlier pitch, he was ejected.

Martin had to be restrained from going after Carapazza before leaving the field.

"I told him the first curveball, I had that pitch being away," Martin said. "And then he said, 'I don't want to hear it.' Then I was like, 'It's still away.' As I'm walking away, he threw me out of the game. I wasn't being aggressive, didn't tell him that he sucked personally, I didn't tell him that he was bad. I didn't do anything like that. All the things that everybody in the ballpark were thinking, I didn't say that.

"I felt like he really didn't have to throw me out in that situation, but I don't know, maybe just the way the game was going on, and I guess he was just tired of being talked at or whatnot. And I just felt like there were some pitches that were called balls that were strikes and the other way around, so it was just a frustrating day overall."

Bauer took over in the 15th.

"I didn't really know what to do," he said . "I was like 'It ended? We won? Yes!'"

He said that he threw what he called a "fairly intense" bullpen and lifted weights Thursday, then lifted again Friday morning. "I was kind of checked out," he said. "Physically, I'm exhausted."

Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin allowed one run on seven hits, two walks (one intentional) and struck out eight in six innings.

Toronto starter Marcus Stroman allowed one run on five hits and had six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

Jason Kipnis extended his hit streak to 13 games with an RBI single in the third inning to s Santana, who led off with a double.

The Blue Jays tied the game with two out in the sixth on Smoak's eighth homer of the season.

NOTES: The Indians had a 22-6 record in June, the first time they have won that many games in a month since going 22-7 in June 1965. The Indians' best month was August 1954 when they went 26-6 on the way to a 111-43 record. ... Cleveland led the majors in June with a 2.42 ERA. Houston was second at 3.11. The Indians outscored the opposition 143-75 for the month. ... The Blue Jays struck out 17 times in their 4-1 loss Thursday (14 times against Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco), the most since they struck out 17 times against the Rangers on July 18, 2014. ... The Indians had not decided who will face Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada (5-3, 2.81 ERA) Saturday in the third game of the four-game series.