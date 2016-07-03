Happ helps Blue Jays rout Indians

TORONTO -- J.A. Happ came up with what the Toronto Blue Jays needed on Sunday afternoon.

With the bullpen depleted lately and coming off Friday's 19-inning loss, the Blue Jays needed a strong start against the Cleveland Indians.

The left-hander did just that, striking out a season-best 11 while allowing no walks, five hits and one run over seven innings.

The Blue Jays hitters did the rest, pounding out 18 hits in a 17-1 victory to earn a split in the four-game series.

Russell Martin had a three-run homer and five RBIs, Troy Tulowitzki had a three-run homer and four RBIs and Justin Smoak had a two-run homer.

"Obviously, the boys came out swinging today, that was great," said Happ (11-3). "The biggest challenge of the long innings like that is just staying loose. I'll take that problem if you want to call it a problem.

"I feel like I did my job more than anything. These guys have been playing a lot of innings, we've got quite a few games without a day off, and then the 19-inning game. I feel good about doing my part but everybody did theirs, too."

"A crucial game, we needed a good outing." Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "We were pretty banged up in the bullpen. If he hadn't done that, that game might have ended up 35-30 or something."

"(Happ) can get it right past your barrel, and consistently," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "Whether he throws up or down, he can get it past your barrel. He's been doing it for a while. It seems like he has another gear on that fastball. The ball has such good finish through the plate."

Chris Gimenez, who had entered the game in the sixth inning at third base, moved to the mound in the seventh inning for the Indians.

Gimenez, normally a catcher who pitched a shutout inning against the Los Angeles Angels in 2014, had a perfect seventh before allowing four hits and four runs in the eighth.

"Unfortunately my career ERA of zero skyrocketed a little bit today," Gimenez said.

"Gimenez did a good job of just not getting hurt," Francona said. "What makes a hard day worse is messing your bullpen up for the next day."

Gimenez was the third position player to pitch in the series. Infielders Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney pitched an inning each for the Blue Jays in the Indians' 2-1 win in 19 innings on Friday.

"Nobody likes to do that but sometimes you have to," Gibbons said.

Cleveland starter Corey Kluber (8-8) allowed five runs in 3 1/3 innings on seven hits that included Martin's three-run homer in the first inning and four walks (one intentional). The right-hander struck out four.

"I commanded the ball terribly," Kluber said. "It all starts with fastball command and I didn't command my fastball."

Martin's seventh homer of the season also scored Josh Donaldson, who had single, and Michael Saunders, who had doubled.

The Blue Jays (45-39) added two runs in the fourth that began with a walk to Ezequiel Carrera and followed by Donaldson's single that put runners at the corners.

Carrera scooted home on Edwin Encarnacion's sacrifice fly to shortstop Francisco Lindor, who battled the sun in making the catch.

Encarnacion was playing after appealing a one-day suspension for bumping umpire Vic Carapazza after being ejected following a strikeout in the first inning on Friday.

Saunders doubled and Joba Chamberlain replaced Kluber.

Martin was intentionally walked and Tulowitzki hit a sacrifice fly to right, increasing the lead to 5-0.

Happ retired 11 batters in a row between a first-inning double by Jason Kipnis and a fifth-inning double by Carlos Santana.

The Blue Jays scored a season-high eight runs in the sixth, three on Tulowitzki's 14th homer of the season. Carrera, Donaldson. Saunders and Martin added RBI singles and Encarnacion had an RBI double.

Left-hander Tom Gorzelanny allowed four hits, three walks and seven runs in one-third of an inning. Tommy Hunter finished the inning, allowing three hits and a run.

Santana, Jose Ramirez and Yan Gomes singled in the seventh to produce a run for Cleveland (49-32).

In the eighth, Gimenez allowed an RBI double to Encarnacion, who had three RBIs in the game, an RBI single to Martin and Smoak's ninth homer of the season.

Left-hander Aaron Loup pitched a perfect ninth for Toronto.

NOTES: Indians 3B Juan Uribe (right hand) was scratched from the lineup Sunday and replaced by INF/OF Jose Ramirez. Uribe was hit in the hand by a pitch in the sixth inning Saturday. ... Cleveland activated OF Abraham Almonte from the restricted list Sunday after he completed an 80-day suspension for violating baseball's drug policy. OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder inflammation) was moved to the 60-day disabled list. ... The Indians optioned LHP Shawn Morimando to Triple-A Columbus Sunday after he pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief Saturday. He was called up from Double-A Akron for the game Saturday. ... Cleveland returns home Monday and will start RHP Danny Salazar (10-3, 2.22 ERA) against Detroit Tigers LHP Daniel Norris (1-0, 4.09 ERA). ... Blue Jays RHP Aaron Sanchez (8-1, 3.08 ERA) will face Kansas City Royals RHP Edinson Volquez (7-7, 4.80 ERA) on Monday at Rogers Centre.