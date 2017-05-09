Stroman, Goins help Jays post 4-2 win over Indians

TORONTO -- Marcus Stroman got the win, but Kevin Pillar earned the primary assist.

The Toronto Blue Jays center fielder made a diving catch on a ball hit over his head by Jose Ramirez to end the sixth inning with two Cleveland Indians on base and preserve what was then a four-run lead.

The play completed Stroman's night after six scoreless innings, and the Blue Jays held on to defeat the Indians 4-2 on Monday night.

Pillar said his approach was no different on this play than on his many other spectacular catches.

"Same as always, go catch the ball," Pillar said.

Ryan Goins hit a two-run home run and Justin Smoak stroked a two-run single for the Blue Jays (11-20), who have won two in a row and three of their past four.

Francisco Lindor singled in a run in the eighth for the Indians (17-14), who were playing the Blue Jays for the first time since they clinched the American League Championship Series in five games in October.

Stroman (3-2) allowed six hits and two walks. The right-hander struck out one and induced three double-play grounders after coming out his previous start in New York last week after three innings with tightness in his right armpit.

"He was good, I've seen him better no doubt about that," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "But I thought it was a good outing for him, considering the outing he was coming off in New York where he was a little bit stiff and tight and couldn't get loose. Maybe off a hair, but he did a heck of a job, he didn't give up a run."

The key was Pillar's catch that had him land on the warning track.

"Today was one those days where Stroman had his good stuff," Pillar said. "As an outfielder, when he's got his good stuff you play a little more shallow. With his sinker, it's tough for guys to get the ball in the air. I just went out there to make a play, we're playing short-handed right now, wins are hard to come by."

Carlos Santana, who had singled, and former Blue Jays slugger Edwin Encarnacion, who had walked, were at third and first, respectively, when Pillar made his catch.

"It was pretty cool," Lindor said. "It was one of the best plays I've seen in a long time, probably ever. He's one of the best out there. They call him Superman for a reason.

"They played great. They outplayed us today, so they deserved to win. They pitched better than us, they hit better than us, and they played defense better than us."

Danny Barnes replaced Stroman and pitched a perfect seventh inning. In the eighth, Barnes allowed a leadoff walk to Roberto Perez and a double to Santana before being replaced by Joe Smith.

Lindor singled to right to score one run. Santana scored on a fielder's choice on the same play when Lindor was caught in a rundown between first and second. Lindor was awarded second base on obstruction charged to second baseman Devon Travis.

Gibbons was ejected for arguing the call.

"I know the rule, but I've never seen an umpire call that without some sort of contact being made," Gibbons said. "He told me he didn't bump him, he just hindered his progress."

Smith retired Jason Kipnis on a grounder to first and struck out Encarnacion and Ramirez to end the inning.

Roberto Osuna picked his fifth save of the season with a perfect ninth.

Indians starter Trevor Bauer (2-4) allowed six hits, three walks and four runs while striking out six in six innings.

"I thought his stuff was real good, the best all year," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "And I don't think his stuff's been bad, either. He had a little extra on his fastball. I hope, in his mind, this is something to build off of because I thought he did a lot of good stuff."

Encarnacion, signed in the offseason as a free agent by Cleveland, received a standing ovation before leading off the top of the second by lining an infield single off Stroman's leg.

Ramirez followed with a single, but Stroman worked out of the inning by getting a flyout to left and a double-play grounder.

Encarnacion had two singles and a walk in his first game against his former team.

Goins hit his third homer of the season with two outs in the bottom of the second to give Toronto a 2-0 lead. Travis was at second base after a one-out double.

Toronto led 4-0 in the third after Smoak's two-run single scored Pillar, who had walked, and Kendrys Morales, who had doubled.

NOTES: Toronto C Russell Martin (left shoulder nerve irritation) went on the disabled list and C Mike Ohlman was called up from Triple-A Buffalo. RHP Casey Lawrence was designated for assignment to make room for Ohlman on the 40-man roster. Ohlman batted .246/.388/.594 with seven homers and 13 RBIs in 23 games at Buffalo. ... Toronto RHP Mat Latos was assigned outright to Buffalo after being designated for assignment. ... Cleveland recalled INF/OF Yandy Diaz from Triple-A Columbus and optioned RHP Shawn Armstrong to Columbus. Diaz batted .236 with two RBIs in nine starts at third base with Cleveland this season. He was optioned to Columbus on April 20, where he batted .395 with one homer and nine RBIs. Armstrong was 1-0 with a 5.93 ERA in five outings with Cleveland this season. ... Cleveland will start RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-2, 2.18 ERA) against Toronto RHP Mike Bolsinger (season debut) on Tuesday.