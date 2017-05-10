Carrasco, Gomes lead Indians over Jays

TORONTO -- The Cleveland Indians are not scoring many runs of late.

The way Carlos Carrasco pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, he did not need many.

With catcher Yan Gomes padding the score by belting a three-run homer in the eighth inning, the Indians ended a string of seven straight games in which they did not score more than three runs, earning a 6-0 victory over the Blue Jays.

Carrasco (4-2) allowed three hits and no walks while striking out seven in seven innings.

"He pitched the majority of that game where, if you make a mistake, they're right there, and he was really good," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "He's been really good, he continues to be."

Carrasco lowered his ERA to 1.86 to help the Indians (18-14) even the three-game series with the Blue Jays (12-21) heading into the Wednesday finale.

"He's always been tough on us," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "He lives at the knees, so he's going to get a lot of ground balls and things like that and he can strike you out too. He's got pretty good stuff. But we've seen him good before so that's not unusual."

"Every pitch Gomes called, I could throw for a strike, and I got a lot of ground balls," Carrasco said. "The way we attacked the hitters was good. No matter where you play, you have to go out there and do your job."

Andrew Miller replaced Carrasco and pitched a perfect eighth. Nick Goody pitched around a single the ninth for Cleveland.

Mike Bolsinger (0-1) allowed three hits, four walks and two runs over 5 2/3 innings in his first start for the Blue Jays after having his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo.

Bolsinger walked Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Ramirez to start Cleveland's two-run second inning.

Lonnie Chisenhall hit an RBI double to left-center, putting runners at second and third. Chisenhall was caught in a rundown between second and third on Yandy Diaz's grounder to shortstop as Ramirez scored the second run of the inning.

"I thought he did a great job," Gibbons said. "The only things that cost him were the walks and the big hit by Chisenhall, other than that I thought he was really, really good. Really good breaking ball, I think if he can get to the point where he can spot that fastball a little bit better he will be really tough."

"I felt good," Bolsinger said. "The second inning I kind of lost it a little bit and walked two guys and it cost me two runs. That's the thing I've been doing well at Triple-A is not walking people. And when you do it kind of bites you in the butt. But, overall, I threw my off-speed well."

Dominic Leone replaced Bolsinger with two out in the sixth.

Leone walked Gomes with one out in the seventh and was replaced by J.P. Howell, who walked Carlos Santana. Francisco Lindor hit an RBI ground-rule double down the left field line to give Cleveland a 3-0 lead. After Jason Kipnis fouled out to third, Jason Grilli entered and struck out Encarnacion to end the inning.

Carrasco retired 13 hitters in a row before Jose Bautista singled with one out in the bottom of the seventh to end his 0-for-21 drought.

"He's obviously pitching with a lot of confidence, and he should," Francona said. "He is in a good place. He's been consistent in his routines."

With two outs in the eighth, Aaron Loup hit Brandon Guyer with a pitch and allowed a single to Abraham Almonte before Gomes hit the first pitch for his second homer of the season to extend the Indians' lead.

It prevented the Indians from adding to their total of 18 games this season in which they have been held to three or fewer runs.

NOTES: Toronto DH Kendrys Morales (tight left hamstring) was replaced by INF/OF Steve Pearce for his at-bat in the seventh. Morales will have an MRI exam Wednesday. ...Toronto C Mike Ohlman was 0-for-3 in his major league debut Tuesday. His contract was selected Monday from Triple-A Buffalo when C Russell Martin (left shoulder) went on the disabled list. ... Indians DH Edwin Encarnacion, a former Blue Jays slugger, received a standing ovation for the second night in a row when he came to bat in the second inning Tuesday. ... Cleveland INF/OF Yandy Diaz started in left field for the second straight game Tuesday. He was recalled Monday from Triple-A Columbus. LF Michael Brantley (strained right ankle) is listed as day-to-day after he was injured Sunday in Kansas City. ... Indians RHP Danny Salazar (2-3, 4.28 ERA) will face Blue Jays LHP Francisco Liriano (2-2, 4.44 ERA) in the series finale Wednesday.