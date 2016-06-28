Preview: Indians at Braves

The Cleveland Indians continue to mow through their recent schedule and are currently picking on the worst team in the National League. The Indians will try to run their winning streak to 11 straight and clinch a series win when they visit the Atlanta Braves in the second of a three-game interleague set on Tuesday.

Cleveland breezed to an 8-3 win in Monday’s opener and is outscoring opponents 68-22 over the last 10 contests to open up a five-game cushion in the American League Central. The Indians are thriving through the middle of the order and are getting production out of the right field spot from Lonnie Chisenhall, who is 6-for-8 with two home runs and six RBIs in the last two games. The Braves were trying to make their way up the standings with eight wins in 11 games before hosting Cleveland but quickly fell into a hole when starter John Gant had to be removed in the third inning on Monday due to an oblique injury. Tyrell Jenkins saved the bullpen by absorbing four innings but the offense could not keep pace with the Indians’ surging attack.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (7-7, 3.59 ERA) vs. Braves RH Matt Wisler (3-7, 4.22)

Kluber recorded his second complete game in three starts when he scattered three hits in a shutout of the Tampa Bay Rays last Tuesday. Cleveland elected to give the former AL Cy Young Award winner an extra day of rest after the nine-strikeout performance. Kluber is seeing Atlanta for the first time in his career and is 10-2 with a 2.30 ERA in 14 career interleague starts.

Wisler tossed back-to-back quality starts in his last two outings but was held out of the decision against the New York Mets on Thursday while allowing three runs in 6 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old recorded a season-low one strikeout as a starter while walking four against the Mets. Wisler will get his first look at the Indians and is 0-3 with a 4.60 ERA in five starts against AL opponents.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians 2B Jason Kipnis has hit safely in nine straight games and recorded eight RBIs in the last six contests.

2. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman is 5-for-7 with two doubles and a homer in the last two contests.

3. Cleveland rookie CF Tyler Naquin recorded six extra-base hits in the last four games.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Braves 2