Preview: Indians at Braves

The Cleveland Indians have not lost a game since the Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Finals and don’t seem to be getting any closer to the losing column. The Indians will go for their 12th straight win and a three-game interleague sweep when they visit the struggling Atlanta Braves in the series finale on Wednesday.

Cleveland’s staff allowed more than three runs only twice in the last 11 contests and the team is outscoring the opposition 73-25 during the streak. The Indians had been pounding home runs but managed a 5-3 win on Tuesday without the benefit of a blast and instead showed off the versatility of the offense with four stolen bases – including Francisco Lindor’s steal of home. The Braves are 2-5 since a six-game winning streak came to an end and fell to 11-31 at home with Tuesday’s setback. Atlanta is in the midst of a stretch of 20 straight games without a day off and will host a four-game series against Miami starting on Thursday before hitting the road for seven games leading into the All-Star break.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (9-3, 2.40 ERA) vs. Braves RH Joel De La Cruz (NA)

Salazar is enjoying a five-start winning streak but is coming off the worst outing of the bunch at Detroit on Friday. The Dominican Republic native was charged with three runs on four hits and five walks in 5 2/3 innings but was bailed out by the offense in a game Cleveland ended up winning 7-5. Salazar has struggled in interleague play in his career, building up a 1-5 record with a 4.07 ERA in nine starts against National League opponents.

De La Cruz will make his major-league debut on Wednesday as Atlanta shuffles its rotation due to injuries and ineffectiveness. The 27-year-old recently joined the rotation at Triple-A Gwinnett and is 1-3 with a 4.68 ERA in 21 games – five starts. De La Cruz recorded 44 strikeouts and 24 walks in 57 2/3 total innings at Triple-A this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians OF Michael Brantley (biceps) took swings off a tee on Tuesday but there is still no timetable for his return.

2. Atlanta placed RHP John Gant (oblique), who left Monday’s start, on the 15-day disabled list.

3. Cleveland RF Lonnie Chisenhall is 8-for-13 with a pair of home runs and six RBIs in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Indians 9, Braves 3