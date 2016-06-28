Indians roll to 10th straight win

ATLANTA -- The streaking Cleveland Indians are now establishing that they can win on the road as well as at home.

Lonnie Chisenhall and Jason Kipnis homered, Trevor Bauer turned in his sixth consecutive quality start and the Indians stretched their winning streak to 10 games with an 8-3 interleague victory Monday night over the Atlanta Braves.

The Indians (45-30) are a perfect 11-0 at home in June, but had been just a .500 team on the road before sweeping a three-game series in Detroit before coming to Atlanta.

The three-run homer by Chisenhall and solo blast by Kipnis gave the Indians 21 homers during the winning streak, and they have outscored foes 68-22 over the 10 games.

Cleveland has tallied at least six runs in the last seven victories and has 10 homers in the past three.

Bauer (6-2) allowing five hits and two runs over six innings while improving to 3-0 in June. The right-hander struck out five and walked three, throwing 100 pitches after a complete-game three-hitter in his previous start.

Mike Napoli had three hits for Cleveland, while Francisco Lindor, Tyler Naquin, Chris Gimenez and Chisenhall each contributed two.

The Indians had 14 hits, with five going for extra bases. Naquin had two doubles and Lindor one.

Tyrell Jenkins (0-1) took the loss for the Braves (26-50) after replacing injured starter John Gant in the third inning.

Jenkins allowed six hits and four runs in four innings, with the Indians adding two runs in the eighth off Ian Krol and Kipnis’ 10th homer of the season in the ninth off Matt Marksberry.

Home plate umpire Jerry Layne had to leave the game with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning after taking a foul tip to the mask. Second base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt finished the game behind the plate.

Joba Chamberlain, the fifth Cleveland pitcher, gave up a ninth-inning run on a pinch-hit double by A.J. Pierzynski.

Gant had leave his start in the third inning after suffering a left oblique strain delivering a pitch to Bauer with Gimenez on first base after a single and no outs.

The Indians had gone ahead in the first inning when Lindor doubled with two outs and scored on a single by Napoli.

Jenkins, making his second major league appearance, got three quick outs after replacing Gant and the Braves tied the score in the bottom of the third inning when Nick Markakis delivered a sacrifice fly after singles by Jace Peterson and Freddie Freeman.

The Indians went back ahead, though, when Chisenhall picked on a 1-0 slider from Jenkins with two on and hit his fourth homer of the season. Lindor and Napoli, who both singled, scored ahead of Chisenhall.

The Braves got a run back in the bottom of the fourth on Tyler Flowers’ fifth homer of the season. It came on a 3-2 fastball from Bauer.

NOTES: The Braves designated for assignment veteran RHP Alexi Ogando and promoted RHP Maurico Cabrera from Double-A Mississippi. Ogando had made 36 relief appearances for Atlanta. ... RHP Corey Kluber (7-7, 3.59 ERA) will have two extra days rest when he starts Tuesday for the Indians. An off day last week allowed Cleveland to adjust its rotation after Kluber threw 115 pitches in a three-hit shutout of Tampa Bay. ... RHP Matt Wisler (3-7, 4.22 ERA) will start Tuesday’s contest for the Braves. ... The Indians were swept in their previous road interleague series, losing three games at Philadelphia early in the season. ... Cleveland and Atlanta last met in 2013, with the Braves sweeping a three-game home series. ... The Braves’ only World Series title in Atlanta came at the expense of the Indians in 1995.