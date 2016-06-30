Indians roll on, blank Braves for 12th straight win

ATLANTA -- The streaking Cleveland Indians are one win away from tying their all-time record for consecutive victories.

Danny Salazar won his sixth consecutive start and Lonnie Chisenhall hit his third homer in four games as the Indians made it 12 in a row with a 3-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves that completed a three-game interleague sweep Wednesday night.

"That's just a really good ball club right there," Braves interim manager Brian Snitker said. "It's not a mistake they're won all those games in a row. They play good, solid baseball and have a lot of talented players."

The Indians' record winning streak is 13 games, first set in 1942 and matched in 1951.

Cleveland can time the record Thursday night in the opener of a series at Toronto, but Indians manager Terry Francona refused to think about that.

"Our goal isn't to be good in June. Our goal is to be getting better all year," he said. "If we don't turn the page, Toronto will do it for us."

Salazar (10-3) allowed five hits, walked none and struck out eight over seven innings while lowering his ERA to 2.22 -- second in the American League. He threw 98 pitches in his longest start since going eight innings June 3 against Kansas City.

"Even when he's not as strong with his off-speed (stuff), he still put up zeroes," Francona said.

The Indians (47-30) have outscored their opponents 76-25 during the winning streak and it was the third time in the stretch they didn't allow a run.

Cleveland has won 21 of its past 27 games and is 17 games over .500 for the first time since finishing the 2013 season 92-70.

Joel De La Cruz, making his major league debut at age 27, allowed seven hits and three runs over six innings in taking the loss for the Braves (26-52). He walked one and struck out one, leaving after 85 pitches.

"I saw enough to want to give him another crack," said Snitker, who plans to give De La Cruz a second start Monday at Philadelphia.

After the Indians scored twice in the fifth inning on a single by Jason Kipnis, Chisenhall connected on a 0-1 cutter with two outs in the sixth and pulled a long drive into the right-field seats for his fifth homer of the season.

Bryan Shaw pitched the eighth inning for the Indians, striking out Freddie Freeman with two runners on, then Cody Allen overcame a single and a walk in the ninth for his 16th save in 18 opportunities.

Rajai Davis and Tyler Naquin each had two hits for the Indians.

The Braves were 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Freeman, who struck out his last three times up, was 0-for-3 and batting .184 in those situations this season.

De La Cruz stranded two runners in scoring position in the fourth inning, but the Indians broke through against the right-hander in the fifth.

Kipnis, who has a team-best 11 RBIs during the winning streak, delivered a two-run single with two outs following a single by Yan Gomes and a double by Davis.

"He's been really productive for us," Francona said of Kipnis, who has an 11-game hitting streak. "That was a big hit."

The Braves ran themselves out of a chance at a first-inning run against Salazar. Jace Peterson led off with a double and moved to third on a balk, but was thrown out at the plate on grounder to third baseman Jose Ramirez for the first out.

"It's a ball you don't try to score on with nobody out," Snitker said.

De La Cruz, who had a hit in his first at-bat, was the 15th rookie to play for Braves this season and the third pitcher to make a start. He made five starts and 16 relief appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett, posting a 3.18 ERA as part of the rotation.

Signed as a minor league free agent in the offseason, De La Cruz had been called up twice by the Braves previously as a reliever, but did not appear either time.

"He was aggressive and used his sinker," Snitker said. "I thought he was really good, probably better than when I had him earlier in the year at Gwinnett."

NOTES: Cleveland finishes its three-city road trip with four games in Toronto beginning Thursday. RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-2, 2.73 ERA) will start the opener against the Blue Jays, opposed by RHP R.A. Dickey (5-8, 4.23). ... Atlanta starts a four-game series Thursday with Miami, with the finale Sunday to be played at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. ... The Marlins are the only team that the Braves have a winning record against at 6-2, including victories in the first five meetings. ... RHP Mike Foltynewicz (2-2, 3.51 ERA) will cut short a minor league rehab assignment after just one start to face the Marlins. He has been on the disabled list since June 4 with bone spurs in his elbow. LHP Wei-Yin Chen (4-2, 5.00 ERA) is the scheduled starter for Miami.