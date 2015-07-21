Preview: Indians at Brewers

Although their respective spots in the standings are less than desirable, the Cleveland Indians and host Milwaukee Brewers look to continue their winning ways at the other’s expense when they open a two-game interleague series on Tuesday. The Indians reside in fourth place in the American League Central after winning the final two contests of their three-game set in Cincinnati over the weekend while National League Central cellar-dwelling Milwaukee swept a three-game series from Pittsburgh.

Michael Bourn collected three hits and two runs scored in Sunday’s 5-3, 11-inning triumph over the Reds and is a blistering 10-for-19 against Matt Garza (right shoulder tendinitis), who is expected to return from the 15-day disabled list to start Tuesday’s tilt. Cleveland needs more from its offense, however, as it benefited from four bases-loaded walks on Sunday to mask a 3-for-14 performance with runners in scoring position. The Indians will look to snap a seven-game losing skid to the Brewers when they head to Milwaukee for the first time since 2006. Aramis Ramirez is 8-for-17 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (8-4, 3.74 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (4-10, 5.55)

Salazar improved to 2-1 in his last three starts on July 10 after allowing one unearned run on five hits in a season-high 8 2/3 innings of a 5-1 triumph over Oakland. The 25-year-old Dominican’s performance was certainly welcome after he was ripped for seven runs (six earned) against Detroit on June 23 and five at Pittsburgh on July 5. Salazar, who has already won as many games this season as he did in 2013 and 2014 combined, has yet to face Milwaukee in his career.

Garza saw his winless stretch span to five outings on July 2 after allowing four runs on 10 hits in six innings of a no-decision at Philadelphia. The 31-year-old has been blitzed for 29 runs (22 earned) on 48 hits in his last five outings (30 innings) en route to posting an 0-3 mark over that span. Garza owns a 2-4 career mark versus Cleveland, against which he allowed just one hit over six scoreless innings to pick up the win in his last meeting.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee’s home mark (19-28) is the worst in the National League and 29th overall in the majors.

2. Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis collected five hits over the weekend series after going 2-for-23 in his previous six outings.

3. Brewers RHP Wily Peralta, who has been sidelined since May 22 due to a strained left oblique, is expected to make one more rehab start before returning to the team.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Brewers 2