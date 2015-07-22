Indians 7, Brewers 5

MILWAUKEE -- Center fielder Michael Brantley had three hits, including a three-run home run, and the Cleveland Indians’ bullpen allowed only one run over the final 6 1/3 innings in a 7-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon at Miller Park.

Brantley, a former Brewers prospect who was shipped to Cleveland in the 2008 trade that brought C.C. Sabathia to Milwaukee, finished a triple short of the cycle Wednesday and extended his hitting streak to five games as Cleveland (45-48) ended an eight-game losing streak against Milwaukee (42-53).

Brewers first baseman Adam Lind finished with four hits and four RBIs, including a two-run home run in the first inning.

The Indians’ relievers covered a short outing by right-hander Cody Anderson, who surrendered four runs on 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings. Austin Adams (1-0), Ryan Webb, Zach McCallister, Brian Shaw and Cody Allen (20th save) finished it.

Brewers right-hander Kyle Lohse (5-11) served up a first-inning home run to shortstop Francisco Lindor, but the Brewers’ bats bailed out Lohse in the bottom of the inning as Milwaukee scored three runs.

After Lind’s blast and shortstop Jean Segura’s RBI single in the first, Milwaukee added another run in the second on an RBI single by Lind. But the Brewers stranded a pair of runners when third baseman Aramis Ramirez flew out to center.

That missed chance loomed large when Brantley tagged Lohse for a three-run home run in the third, tying the game at 4-4.

Brantley then drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the fifth. The Indians loaded the bases with an intentional walk to first baseman Carlos Santana but failed to extend the lead when catcher Yan Gomes bounced into a double play to get Lohse out of the inning.

Lohse was done after that, having given up five runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out three.

Brantley added a double in the seventh and scored an insurance run on Gomes’ single.

Santana’s double in the ninth gave the Indians a three-run lead, capping a two-hit day.

Lind doubled home a run in the bottom of the ninth, and the Brewers had runners on first and third with one out after Ramirez singled. But Allen got left fielder Khris Davis to ground into a double play to end the game.

NOTES: Cleveland had lost eight consecutive games to the Brewers and is 8-12 against its former AL Central rival since Milwaukee moved to the National League in 1998. ... The Brewers were on a season-high five-game home winning streak; but, at 20-29, they still have the fewest home victories among National League teams. ... Indians DH/OF Nick Swisher was given a day off and will continue his minor league rehab stint Thursday with Double-A Akron. ... Cleveland LHP Nick Hagadone met with Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday for a second opinion on his injured left arm. Hagadone suffered the injury while on a rehab assignment for a lower-back injury.