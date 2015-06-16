Preview: Indians at Cubs

The Cleveland Indians’ first trip to Wrigley Field since 2009 will turn into a one-night stand. The Indians will take on the host Chicago Cubs on Tuesday in what was supposed to be the second of a four-game, home-and-home set before the scheduled series opener was washed out Monday and rescheduled for a common off day Aug. 24.

Both teams will stick with Monday’s scheduled starters as right-handers Trevor Bauer of Cleveland and Jake Arrieta of Chicago get the ball. Chicago has won two straight one-run games on walk-off hits by Starlin Castro, improving to 17-11 in one-run contests. The Cubs have won six of their last eight to move a season-best seven games above .500 as excitement continues to build around their young stars. The Indians, who have lost five of their last seven, will put a young star of their own on display Tuesday with shortstop Francisco Lindor expected to make his first big-league start after going 1-for-2 in his major-league debut Sunday.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), CSN-Plus Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (5-3, 3.53 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (6-4, 3.16)

Bauer had recorded five straight quality starts before enduring his worst outing of the season in his last turn. The 24-year-old gave up six runs in 3 2/3 innings — his shortest outing of the year. Control problems have been an issue for Bauer, who has issued 34 walks in 74 innings, including nine in his last two starts.

Arrieta has won two straight starts, going six innings and racking up eight strikeouts in each — both against potent lineups. The 29-year-old gave up three runs last time out at Detroit after allowing only one run in his previous outing at Washington. Arrieta has struggled in three starts against the Indians, going 1-0 with 9.20 ERA and allowing at least five runs in each meeting.

WALK-OFFS

1. Lindor batted .281 with two homers and 22 RBIs in 58 games with Triple-A Columbus this year, but he hit .417 in his final 13 games before being called up.

2. Cubs LF Chris Coghlan is 11-for-25 and has four multi-hit contests during a seven-game hitting streak.

3. Indians 2B Jason Kipnis is 13-for-38 during a 10-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Indians 3