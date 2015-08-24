Cubs 2, Indians 1

CHICAGO — Kris Bryant slugged a game-winning homer in the bottom of the ninth as the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Monday.

Bryant’s two-out solo shot to left — his 20th homer of the season — gave the Cubs their 12th walk-off victory and concluded a pitcher’s duel that ended with neither starter getting the win.

Cubs left-handed starter Jon Lester was one out away from a 1-0 shutout win but gave up run-scoring single to Indians first baseman Carlos Santana, scoring pinch runner Abraham Almonte with the tying run.

Indians starter Corey Kluber just nearly as effective in his no-decision outing, throwing six shutout innings before allowing a run in the seventh.

Cubs right-handed reliever Hector Rondon (5-3) worked one-third of an inning for the victory. Indians right-hander Zach McAllister (3-4) pitched 2/3 on an inning and took the loss.

Monday’s single game completed a two-game interleague series that made up a June 15 rainout at Wrigley Field.

The victory was fifth straight for Chicago (72-52) and moved the Cubs a season-best 21 games above .500. Cleveland (58-66) has now dropped two of its last three.

Monday’s game featured a two aces going head-to-head. Kluber won the 2014 Cy Young Award with the Indians while Lester, a 16-game winner with two teams last year, was an offseason top free agent acquisition by the Cubs.

Lester took a no-decision as he allowed one run on six hits, walked one and struck out six.

Kluber departed with two out in the eighth after allowing one run on four hits and striking out 11.

Kluber pitched six shutout innings and retired 16 straight batters Cubs catcher David Ross singled with one out in the bottom of the sixth. Ross advanced to second on a fielder’s choice but got no further.

Three innings earlier Ross hit what appeared to be a solo home run to left. The homer was overturned after a review ruled his shot landed to the left of the foul pole. It was changed to a strike and Ross then struck out.

The Indians’ biggest early threat came in the fourth inning when second baseman Jason Kipnis reached on a lead-off walk, advanced to second when shortstop Francisco Lindor also walked and moved to third on left fielder Michael Brantley’s sacrifice.

But no run resulted as Santana grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Chicago broke the shout in the seventh as Cubs right fielder Chris Coghlan led off with a double to the left field corner and first baseman Anthony Rizzo dropped a high fly into the right field corner for an RBI triple and a 1-0 lead.

Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler was hit on the wrist by a Kluber pitch with two outs in the ninth and Kluber departed with shortstop Starlin Castro at second and Fowler at first.

NOTES: The Indians visit the White Sox for a three-game series beginning Sept. 7, their fifth trip to Chicago this season. ... The makeup at Wrigley field wraps up an 11-game Indians road trip. Cleveland opens a five-game homestead on Tuesday against Milwaukee. ... The Indians send RHP Josh Tomlin (1-1, 2.03 ERA) against Brewers RHP Wily Peralta (4-7, 4.48 ERA) in Tuesday’s opener. ... The Cubs placed OF Jorge Soler (left oblique strain) and RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder strain) on the 15-day disabled list. INF Tommy La Stella and LHP Zac Rosscup were called up from Triple-A Iowa to take their places.