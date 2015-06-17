Santana, Bauer lead Indians past Cubs

CHICAGO -- Trevor Bauer says he always seems to have one inning that gives him fits.

The moment of truth came in the third on Tuesday as the Cleveland Indians right-hander faced bases loaded with two out and a 3-2 count on Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero.

Bauer reached back and struck out Montero on a fastball and got stronger from there through a seven-inning outing as the Indians beat the Cubs 6-0.

“I seem to have one inning every single game where I‘m in trouble like that,” said Bauer (6-3). “Last game I didn’t get out of it. This game I was able to.”

First baseman Carlos Santana went 2-for-3 with two walks and four RBIs. He provided early runs with a three-run homer and added a run-scoring double in the ninth inning.

The victory wrapped up what turned into one-game Wrigley Field series after Monday’s opener was rained out. The Cubs and Indians move to Cleveland for two-game series starting Wednesday at Progressive Field.

Bauer worked seven scoreless innings before being lifted for a pinch hitter. He allowed four hits while walking three and striking out seven.

Cleveland relievers Zach McAllister and Marc Rzepczynski each threw an inning to complete the shutout.

“Anytime you go out and put up zeros, things are going pretty well,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He (Bauer) got himself into a bind in the third and reached back and got a big out there. Other than that, he got stronger as he went. Very impressive.”

Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta (6-5) took his first loss since May 17 while matching a season low of five innings pitched.

The Indians padded their lead to 5-0 in the seventh when left fielder Michael Brantley doubled home second baseman Jason Kipnis with one out.

Santana’s ninth-inning double made it 6-0 when he scored rookie shortstop Francisco Lindor, who had two hits and an RBI in his first major league start.

Cubs rookie Kyle Schwarber made his big league debut, appearing behind the plate in the top of the ninth after starter Miguel Montero was ejected. Schwarber struck out to lead off the ninth.

Santana hit his eighth homer of the year to open a 3-0 lead in the third inning. He sent Arrieta’s 1-0 pitch to right with one out, driving home second baseman Jason Kipnis and Brantley.

Lindor drove in Kipnis from second with one out in the fifth for a 4-0 lead. Arrieta then walked Brantley and Santana to load the bases, but catcher Yan Gomes popped out to shallow left to close the inning.

Arrieta departed after five innings. He gave up four runs on three hits, walked six and struck out six.

“He just wasn’t his normal pitch efficiency self,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “It was just one of those nights. Day after an off day we lose 6-0.”

Indians center fielder Michael Bourn was ejected after the top of the fourth by plate umpire Phil Cuzzi for arguing balls and strikes.

Prior to the game, members of the Chicago Blackhawks showed up at Wrigley Field with the Stanley Cup they won less than 24 hours earlier.

Players by turn hoisted the Cup and paraded around the field, ending up at the pitcher’s mound where Cubs players joined them for photos. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews threw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Maddon, meanwhile, had the chance to lift the Stanley Cup himself.

“I know not everybody has had that opportunity to do something like that, and furthermore in front of your home crowd,” he said. “I was honored by the moment. But more than anything I was pleased that I was able to do it physically.”

NOTES: Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor made his first major league start. The 21-year-old rookie debuted on Sunday with a ninth-inning hit against Detroit. ... 1B Carlos Santana’s third inning home run made him only the second active Indians player to homer at Wrigley Field. RF Brandon Moss has the other.. ... Cleveland plays host to the Cubs on Wednesday and Thursday at Progressive Field. ... Monday’s rainout was rescheduled for Aug. 24, at Wrigley Field, giving the Cubs a run of games on 16 straight days until a Sept. 3 off day. The makeup game will force the Indians to play 22 consecutive days. ... Chicago OF Jorge Soler, wearing a protective boot over his sore left ankle, played catch in shallow left field on Monday before heavy rains hit. He’s been on the 15-day disabled list since June 3. ... Cubs RHP Neil Ramirez is scheduled to begin rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Wednesday. He has been out since mid-April due to right shoulder inflammation.