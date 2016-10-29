EditorsNote: fixes score

Crisp's pinch-single carries Indians to 1-0 win in Game 3

CHICAGO -- With weather conditions favoring the high-powered Chicago offense in Game 3 of the World Series at Wrigley Field on Friday, the Cleveland Indians pitching staff silenced the Cubs bats, even with a 14 mph jet stream blowing out.

Four Indians pitchers, led by starter Josh Tomlin, blanked the Cubs, and Coco Crisp's pinch hit single in the seventh drove in the game's only run in a 1-0 Cleveland win for a 2-1 series lead.

"We were out there (at batting practice) and the balls were flying all over the place," said Crisp, a late-season acquisition from the Oakland A's. "I even hit a few out."

Crisp broke a scoreless tie with a seventh inning RBI base hit off Cubs reliever Mike Montgomery, driving in pinch runner Michael Martinez.

Martinez ran in place of Roberto Perez, who led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice and reached third on a Carl Edwards Jr. wild pitch.

"(Crisp has) done that all year," said Cleveland manager Terry Francona. "A lot of it was with Oakland. We needed something, anything. Our staff made it hold up. Which is a remarkable effort."

Indians reliever Andrew Miller (1-0) collected the win after striking out three and allowing no base runners in 1 1/3 innings of relief as Cleveland regained home field advantage.

"We have our work cut out for us still, it's not going to be easy," said Miller, who has 27 strikeouts, the second-most ever in a single postseason play." It's certainly a better position to be than be down 2-1. They've got John Lackey on the mound tomorrow and he's got as much playoff experience as anybody around today."

With eight hits, three walks and a hit batter, the Indians had plenty of base runners but couldn't push any across to the seventh. With just five hits, the usually potent Cubs

Edwards Jr. (0-1) took the loss, giving up two hits and the lone run in 1 2/3 innings.

The Cubs, who had seven walk-off regular-season wins, had runners on first and third in the ninth against Indians reliever Cody Allen, who struck out Javier Baez to end the game and pick up the save.

Chicago was shut out for the fourth time this postseason, tying a record set by the 1905 Philadelphia Athletics. The Cubs managed just five hits against four Indians pitchers.

Friday's 1-0 victory was the 25th in World Series history.

"It speaks to the quality of the pitching," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "We got both starters out early, but the bullpens did magnificent jobs too."

The Indians had base runners but no results in each of the first two innings.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks' pickoff of Francisco Lindor and a strikeout of Mike Napoli helped Chicago get out of the first. After Ramirez reached on a second-inning infield single, Perez grounded into an inning-ending double play.

The Indians made a more serious bid in the fourth as Lindor led off with a single to right and was eventually perched at third with two outs following a Ramirez single and Lonnie Chisenhall's fielder's-choice grounder to first.

But Hendricks quelled the threat with a called third strike on Perez on a 3-2 count after Perez had fouled off two previous pitches.

Hendricks got into a more serious jam in the fifth as Tyler Naquin led off with a single to left -- the third inning the Indians put a leadoff runner on. Carlos Santana reached on a one-out walk as Hendricks neared 80 pitches.

Maddon then pulled Hendricks after he hit Jason Kipnis to load the bases with one out.

Reliever Justin Grimm entered and quickly saw an 0-2 count on Lindor go to 3-2 before he got the Indians shortstop on an inning-ending double play.

Hendricks gave up six hits, walked two and struck out six in 4 1/3 innings.

Tomlin held the Cubs to one base hit through the first five innings and allowed just three balls out of the infield.

He then gave up a leadoff single to Jorge Soler in the fifth, got the next two batters on grounders -- including a Baez sacrifice -- and departed in favor of Miller.

Miller extended his run of scoreless innings to 14 as pinch-hitter Miguel Montero flied to right to end the inning.

Tomlin allowed just two hits, struck out one and walked one in a 4 2/3 scoreless innings that also had significant personal meaning with his recently disabled father in the stands.

"One of my more emotional starts I've ever had in my life," he said. "It was fortunate enough for him to even be here, obviously my first World Series start. To be able to find him, see him in the stands, just calmed me down."

NOTES: The Game 3 winner has gone on the win the World Series 37 times (64.9 percent), including in four of the last six Fall Classics. ... Indians manager Terry Francona's 9-0 record in World Series games was tarnished by Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Cubs. ... The Cubs lost their most recent World Series game at Wrigley Field before Friday on Oct. 10, 1945, a 9-3 decision in Game 7 against the Detroit Tigers. Their most recent World Series win at Wrigley came on Oct. 8, 1945, an 8-7, 12-inning win over Detroit. Since 1945, 45 other big league parks have hosted World Series games. ... After going 3-for-7 (.429) with a double, two walks and two RBIs as the DH in two World Series games, OF Kyle Schwarber is limited to pinch-hitting duties in Chicago. While medically cleared to bat and run the bases, doctors would not clear Schwarber to play the field. He had knee surgeries after an outfield collision in early April and was idle until this week. ... Cleveland sends RHP Corey Kluber (3-1, 0.74 ERA) against Chicago RHP John Lackey (0-0, 5.63 postseason) in Saturday's Game 5. Kluber was the Game 1 winner as the Indians blanked the Cubs 6-0 last Tuesday at Progressive Field.