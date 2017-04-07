Preview: Indians at Diamondbacks

Nobody knows quite what to expect this season from Cleveland Indians left fielder Michael Brantley, but the early returns have been promising. Brantley likely will be in the lineup Friday as the unbeaten Indians begin a three-game series against the host Arizona Diamondbacks, who opened the season by taking three of four from San Francisco.

Brantley is being eased back into action after sitting out most of last season due to two operations on his right shoulder and one on his right biceps, but the 29-year-old was batting third on Opening Day and could become a regular in the lineup as soon as next month. “He had to be a star in the training room, so he was,” manager Terry Francona told reporters. “He made so many sacrifices to get himself in this position. It’s nice when you write him in your lineup. It’s nice to have him on your side.” The Indians are 3-0 for the first time in 19 years as they head to Arizona, which has a potent 1-2 punch in the middle of its lineup in Paul Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb. The Diamondbacks also have received a welcome spark at the top of the order from A.J. Pollock, who is hitting .421 after missing most of last season with a fractured elbow.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Arizona Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Josh Tomlin (2016: 13-9, 4.40 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Shelby Miller (2016: 3-12, 6.15)

Tomlin was 11-3 with a 3.43 ERA at the end of July last season but struggled down the stretch before posting a 1.75 ERA in his final four turns. The 32-year-old made four starts during spring training, compiling a 5.50 ERA over 18 innings. Tomlin has been with the Cleveland organization since being drafted in 2006 out of Texas Tech and owns a 1.46 ERA in two career outings against Arizona.

Miller is eager to turn the page following a dismal first season with the Diamondbacks that included 42 walks in 101 innings and a brief demotion to Triple-A Reno. The 26-year-old displayed increased velocity during the spring and recorded 22 strikeouts in five starts covering 15 1/3 frames. “I think my stuff now is better than my best stuff last year,” Miller told reporters. “The biggest thing for me is going out and using my pitches wisely.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Francona said DH Carlos Santana, who is 5-for-12 with a home run, will start in the outfield during this weekend’s series in Arizona.

2. Arizona 2B Brandon Drury is riding an eight-game hitting streak that dates back to last season.

3. Indians OF Lonnie Chisenhall (shoulder) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Diamondbacks 4