Indians 6, Diamondbacks 1: Michael Brantley homered and drove in a pair of runs to back seven scoreless innings from Corey Kluber as visiting Cleveland halted a four-game losing streak.

Yan Gomes added a solo shot, Michael Bourn collected three hits and score twice and Jason Kipnis had two hits and an RBI as the Indians earned a split of the two-game series. Kluber (7-5) won for the first time since May 30, striking out eight and allowing four hits while providing needed innings for a bullpen that was taxed in Tuesday’s 14-inning marathon.

Ender Inciarte had two of the five hits for Arizona, which lost for the 10th time in 14 games. Chase Anderson (5-3) lost his third straight start after winning his first five major-league outings, giving up four runs on seven hits in five innings.

Cleveland scored single runs in each of the first three innings on Asdrubal Cabrera’s sacrifice fly, Gomes’ eighth homer and Brantley’s groundout. Brantley extended it to 4-0 with a leadoff blast in the fifth, his 12th homer of the season.

The Indians broke it open in the seventh when Kipnis plated Brantley with a two-out double and came home on Lonnie Chisenhall’s single. Arizona, which concluded a 3-6 homestand, averted the shutout in the ninth when Inciarte drew a walk off Marc Rzepczynski and came home on Montero’s two-out single.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gomes extended his hitting streak to seven games while Kluber singled in the fourth inning for his first career hit. ... Inciarte went 6-for-10 in the series for Arizona, which kicks off a nine-game road trip in San Diego on Friday. ... RHP Justin Masterson will miss Sunday’s scheduled start due to a sore knee for Cleveland, which continues its eight-game trek that same night at Seattle.