D-backs outlast Indians for 14-inning win

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks tied a franchise record for the longest game in Chase Field history Tuesday at five hours, 32 minutes, and catcher Miguel Montero was not about to complain, even if he may have worked the hardest.

“If we have to play 10 hours just to get the win, we take it,” Montero said.

Second baseman Aaron Hill’s single to deep left-center field drove in right fielder Gerardo Parra from third base with the winning run in the last of the 14th inning to give Arizona a 9-8 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

It was the 10th walk-off hit of Hill’s career.

Parra opened the 14th inning with a single to right field, his fifth hit of the game, and he stole second base off Mark Lowe (0-1).

Parra took third on first baseman Paul Goldschmidt’s fly to the warning track in center field before Montero was intentionally walked and took second on a wild pitch.

“It’s one of those games stuff went up and down, up and down, up and down,” Lowe said. “It’s a marathon.”

The Indians used 23 players, including Wednesday starter Cory Kluber, who pinch-hit in the 14th inning. Ten Cleveland pitchers threw 278 pitches.

Arizona used 22 players, and Josh Collmenter (6-4) pitched the final inning for the victory after starting and going five innings against the San Francisco Giants on Friday. Nine D-backs pitchers threw 235 pitches.

”Both teams were spent,“ Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. ”Neither team had anybody left to hit. Both teams started runners. Both starters struggled.

“We come back. They come back. They score and you go home.”

First baseman Carlos Santana capped a four-hit night with a two-run homer off right-hander Randall Delgado to give Cleveland an 8-6 lead in the top of the 11th inning. Santana reached base six times, walking twice.

The D-backs tied the game in the bottom of the 11th when left fielder David Peralta hit a bases-empty home run off Bryan Shaw and rookie center fielder Ender Inciarte singled home a run off right-hander John Axford.

Cleveland second baseman Jason Kipnis was thrown out at the plate attempting an inside-the-park home run, making the third out of the 13th inning. His ball hit the center field fence, caromed off Inciarte’s head and rolled toward left.

“I thought it was good baserunning,” Francona said. “I thought it was good coaching and an even better play. That was a great throw (from relay man shortstop Didi Gregorius to Montero at the plate).”

Inciarte had a career-high four hits, drove in two and scored twice for the D-backs (33-47), who had lost nine of their last 12.

Montero and Hill had two hits and two RBIs apiece for Arizona. Peralta added two hits and two runs.

“They found a lot of grit,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said of his team. “They battled.”

Cleveland catcher Yan Gomes had three hits and three RBIs, and his two-out single to center field tied the game off Arizona closer Addison Reed in the ninth inning.

Third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall had two hits and two RBIs, and Kipnis added three hits and scored a run for Cleveland (37-40), which lost its fourth in a row.

NOTES: Arizona RF Gerardo Parra jammed his left hand into second base while stealing the base in the 14th inning, and he appeared to hurt his ring finger. A trainer came out to the field, but Parra stayed in the game. “I don’t know why guys slide headfirst,” manager Kirk Gibson said. ... Diamondbacks SS Chris Owings (ankle, shoulder) missed his third consecutive start, though he appeared as a pinch hitter. Owings sustained his ankle injury on a pickoff play at second base Thursday and bruised his shoulder on a slide at the plate while attempting to turn a triple into an inside-the-park home run Friday. ... Cleveland 1B/DH Nick Swisher was held out of the starting lineup in the first game of a two-game interleague series at Arizona, where National League rules apply. Cleveland continues its eight-game road trip in Seattle before heading to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers, where they again will be without a DH. ... Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt said he has not been contacted but would decline an invitation to participate in the home run derby during the All-Star Game break. He is tied for sixth in the league with 16 homers after hitting 36 last season.