Diamondbacks hand Indians first loss

PHOENIX -- Arizona has made a sharp pivot this season. The Diamondbacks are winning at home and so is Shelby Miller.

The Diamondbacks relied on the major leagues' most productive offense for a 7-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night at Chase Field.

Paul Goldschmidt and Yasmany Tomas provided big hits and Miller won his first home outing in his second season in Arizona.

The Diamondbacks (4-1) have scored a major league-high 34 runs while leaving last year in the past. They did not get their fourth home victory since April 28 in 2016 and won only five of their first 21 at home.

Miller was 3-12 last year, including 0-8 with a 7.39 ERA in 10 home starts.

"I didn't pitch good at home last year at all. We didn't win either at all," Miller said. "Playing this well early is so fun, and hopefully we'll continue to do that. This win is huge. It means a lot to me."

Miller gave up three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 and retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced after giving up three runs in the first two innings. He hit 96-97 mph on the stadium radar gun.

Goldschmidt knocked in the go-ahead run with a double in a five-run fifth inning, and Tomas and Brandon Drury drove in two runs apiece.

Goldschmidt's double off Josh Tomlin (0-1) gave Arizona a 4-3 lead in the fifth. Jake Lamb, Tomas and Drury followed with run-scoring hits in the inning.

Goldschmidt leads the majors with seven runs scored and Lamb is tied for second with six.

Francisco Lindor hit his third homer in two games, Carlos Santana had two RBIs and Tyler Naquin had two hits for Cleveland (3-1). The loss leaves the Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins as the only remaining undefeated teams in the majors.

"We've got a relentless team here that grinds out every at-bat, every pitch, every inning," Drury said.

"We get down a couple of runs early, we're not going to panic about it. We're just going to keep fighting and do everything we can to come back."

Tomas had two doubles, David Peralta collected two hits and Goldschmidt and Lamb scored twice.

The Diamondbacks have overcome three three-run deficits and one two-run deficit in their four victories.

"We've done a good job in the middle innings of hanging on to that lead and the bullpen's done their job," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

"But it's nice to play downhill baseball from the first inning and that's what we're looking to do. But anytime you win a game, it doesn't matter how you do it. We're going to celebrate it and feel it and touch it and enjoy it and come out an try and do it again tomorrow."

Lindor homered as the second batter of the game for a 1-0 lead, giving him homers in three consecutive at-bats in four plate appearances. Linder homered in the sixth and ninth innings and walked in the eighth in a 9-6 win over Texas on Wednesday.

Carlos Santana had a two-run single for a 3-0 lead in the second inning.

Goldschmidt walked and Lamb singled with one out in the fourth before Tomas doubled off the center-field fence to drive in Goldschmidt. Lamb scored on Drury's groundout and it was 3-2.

Then came the fifth when the Diamondbacks knocked out Tomlin, who gave up seven hits and six runs. He struck out six and walked one.

Miller stuck out seven and walked three.

"Given what happened last year, I know that he's very focused and energized for a positive year this year," Lovullo said. "He deserves a lot of credit for working hard behind the scenes to make those moments happen."

NOTES: Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis (right shoulder) took batting practice and ground balls early Friday and is set to begin a rehab assignment Sunday as a DH at Triple-A Akron, manager Terry Francona said. Kipnis had five at-bats this spring. "We probably have to get him out there where he plays back-to-back games defensively, but I don't think that's going to take forever," Francona said. ... Cleveland 1B/DH Carlos Santana made his first career start in right field in the DH-less interleague series in Arizona. Santana made two starts in left field when the 2016 World Series moved to Wrigley Field. "The way I look at it is, I'm betting on Carlos overall, for however many innings he is out there, he will help us win by playing," Francona said. ... Arizona OF Jeremy Hazelbaker is 3-for-3 with a walk in four pinch-hit appearances this season after singling Friday.