Peralta homers, Diamondbacks rout Indians

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Zack Greinke kept Arizona close for five innings, and the most productive offense in the majors took it from there.

David Peralta broke a tie with a bases-empty homer to begin a four-run sixth inning and the hard-hitting Diamondbacks added six runs in the eighth for an 11-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians at Chase Field on Saturday.

"Zack set the tone for us tonight," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "We built our day around his outing. His command of all of his pitches was outstanding. For me, he was in total command of his outing."

Greinke (1-0) gave up one run on five hits while becoming the first Arizona starter to pitch into the seventh inning, and that offense just kept offending.

Yasmany Tomas and Brandon Drury had three hits apiece, and Tomas, Drury and Jeff Mathis followed Peralta's second homer of the season with hits to stretch the lead to 5-1 off Trevor Bauer (0-1).

Arizona (5-1) has won four in a row and leads the majors with 45 runs, also a franchise record in the first six games. No. 3 hitter Paul Goldschmidt leads the majors with eight runs and cleanup hitter Jake Lamb is second with seven.

"We had some very timely clutch hitting," Lovullo said. "David Peralta's home run was a really clutch moment for this ball club, and things really seemed to pick up for us offensively from that point."

The Diamondbacks have trailed in all their wins, three times by three runs and once by two. They did not win their fifth home game last season until April 28, and they were 5-16 at home in mid-May.

"I think that's a key ingredient for a team that believes in itself, a team that relies on one another and is ready to hand it off to the next guy," Lovullo said.

"That's something we've been preaching around here. The person behind you is going to be ready for the moment. Let's build some innings and score runs in bunches."

Arizona scored six runs in the eighth inning, when pinch-hitter Chris Herrmann had a two-run single and Tomas and Chris Owings added RBI singles. Drury also finished with two RBIs.

Michael Brantley had an RBI single in the fourth inning and Jose Ramirez doubled in a run in the ninth for Cleveland (3-2).

Francisco Lindor had two hits for Cleveland, and his double off the top of the fence in right-center field with one out in the sixth inning was about a foot from his fourth homer in three games.

Diamondbacks center fielder Jeremy Hazelbaker had three singles and a walk and has reached base in a team-record eight consecutive plate appearances at the start of a season.

Greinke struck out six and did not walk a batter. He left to an ovation from fans behind the Diamondbacks' dugout after getting the first two batters of the seventh to ground out.

"Everything was great," Greinke said. "Good game all the way around. Most seasons I feel like I don't go as deep in games early in the year and feel I get better as the year goes on, so that was nice to be able to do that a little bit today. It wasn't like it was super deep."

Bauer gave up seven hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

"I thought he was good," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "I thought he had life on his fastball, good breaking ball. I don't think he had any walks, and he had to the way Greinke was pitching. If he throws the ball like that he will be just fine."

NOTES: Arizona CF A.J. Pollock, who played only 12 games last season because of injuries, was given a day off after going 8-for-24 with a homer and five RBIs in the first five. "That is how it is going to be for most of our guys this year," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo. "We want to make sure they don't wear down. We know what the climate brings here." ... Cleveland RF Lonnie Chisenhall (shoulder) went 1-for-4 on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on Friday and is eligible to return from the disabled list Monday. "He may even be activated for our Opening Day," said Cleveland manager Terry Francona, whose team plays its home opener against the White Sox on Tuesday. ... Arizona RF David Peralta made a diving catch of a line drive in the eighth inning and took a while to get back into position, but manager Torey Lovullo said Peralta was fine. Peralta missed the final three months of 2016 after undergoing right wrist surgery.