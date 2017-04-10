D-backs complete sweep of Indians

PHOENIX -- Arizona could not have asked for a much better first week. The Diamondbacks have the best record in the majors, tied a franchise record for quick starts and beat two playoff teams in so doing.

Left-hander Patrick Corbin pitched six scoreless innings, Chris Owings homered among his three hits and the Diamondbacks finished a three-game sweep of defending American League champion Cleveland with a 3-2 victory at Chase Field on Sunday.

The D-backs (6-1) are off to their best start since 2000, the only other time they won six of their first seven in the 20-year history of the franchise. They did not win their sixth home game last year until May 16, their 22nd home game.

"We're doing a lot of good things," Arizona's first-year manager Toery Lovullo said. "We are doing a lot of things right on a daily basis. We had two quality teams walk in there, and we won lot of games.

"That should speak for itself."

Arizona took three of four games from San Francisco earlier in the week, coming from behind in all three victories. The Diamondbacks rallied again in the first two games against Cleveland before playing from ahead to beat Corey Kluber (0-1).

"Patrick really set a great tone for us," Lovullo said. "We all know the starting pitcher creates the rhythm for the game. He let us play some downhill baseball."

Corbin gave up four hits and struck out three, and Arizona broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Third baseman Jake Lamb singled with two outs to start the two-run fourth inning and took second on Owings' single to right before Daniel Descalso singled to left to drive in Lamb.

Owings and Descalso pulled a double steal, and Owings scored when catcher Yan Gomes' throw went into left field. Owings has four stolen bases this season.

Owings' bases-empty homer off Kluber (0-1) in the sixth inning made it 3-0. Kluber gave up three runs (two earned) in six innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Cleveland third baseman Yandy Diaz singled and scored an unearned run after two errors by shortstop Owings to make it 3-1 with no outs in the seventh inning before Archie Bradley retired Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor with runners on second and third to get out of the inning.

There were three challenges in the seventh inning, the first when Cleveland correctly challenged the fact that Owings missed second base while covering on a grounder with runners on first and second. His throwing error on that play enabled Diaz to score.

Arizona won its challenge on the next play, when first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was ruled to have kept his foot on the bag after scooping a one-hop throw from Bradley on a sacrifice bunt attempt.

Abraham Almonte singled in a run with one out in the ninth inning after a two-base throwing error by third baseman Lamb before Fernando Rodney retired the final two for his second save.

Cleveland (3-3) swept a three-game series in Texas to open the season and plays its home opener Tuesday against the White Sox.

"You open up the season sweeping and then getting swept, but really at the end of the day tip you cap to those guys," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "They played the game right and now we've got to go home and get it going."

Corbin retired the first seven he faced before Austin Jackson's looping double down the right-field line in the third inning.

Corbin got out of first-and-third situations in the fourth and fifth innings. He retired Diaz on a groundout with runners on the corners in the fourth inning and induced Santana to ground into a double play to end the fifth.

NOTES: Cleveland LF Michael Brantley was given his first full day off Sunday when Brandon Guyer started in left. Brantley is returning from right shoulder surgery that limited him to 11 games last year. "He's come so far. We want to make sure we don't try to bite off too much too quickly," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. ... A member of Cleveland's training staff went to the mound in the fifth inning to look at RHP Corey Kluber, who remained in the game. Kluber dealt with blisters in his Opening Day start, but this was related to his back. "It was tight most of the day," Kluber said, "It wasn't anything alarming." ... Arizona RF David Peralta tumbled into stands chasing a foul ball down the right-field line but was OK. ... Arizona begins a 10-game road trip with a three-game series in San Francisco on Monday.