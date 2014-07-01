Preview: Indians at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin the month of July in first place and seek their 14th victory in 18 games when they host the struggling Cleveland Indians on Tuesday. Los Angeles blanked Cleveland 1-0 in the opener of the three-game series to move atop the National League West for the first time since April 24 and possess a half-game lead over San Francisco. The Indians have lost seven of their last nine games and have had one hit in each of their last two contests.

Los Angeles starter Josh Beckett is on a hot streak and ranks fifth in the majors in ERA (2.11), and that’s not a good sign for Cleveland. Michael Bourn’s infield hit was the only safety in Monday’s game as Cleveland was limited to one hit in back-to-back games for the first time in Indians history. The Dodgers have allowed just four total runs while going 4-1 through the first five contests of a seven-game homestand.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Justin Masterson (4-5, 5.03 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Josh Beckett (5-4, 2.11)

Masterson last pitched June 24 as he had his Sunday start pushed back due to knee soreness. He is in the midst of a three-start winless streak and gave up five runs and seven hits in four innings against Arizona in his most-recent turn. Masterson has never faced the Dodgers and is 1-4 with a 6.65 ERA in nine road starts this season.

Beckett has hurled 14 scoreless innings over his last two turns and hasn’t allowed a run in three of his last four starts. He blanked St. Louis on four hits over seven innings Thursday but wasn’t involved in the decision. Beckett is 4-6 with a 5.65 ERA in 11 career outings against Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers SS Hanley Ramirez (calf) was intentionally walked as a pinch hitter Monday and has missed six of the last seven starts.

2. Cleveland SS Asdrubal Cabrera is 7-for-18 with four doubles against Beckett, while OF Michael Brantley is 5-for-12 with three doubles.

3. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez batted just .222 with one homer in June.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Indians 1