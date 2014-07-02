Preview: Indians at Dodgers

The Cleveland Indians erupted after a historically silent 18 innings to put 10 runs on the board Tuesday and look for another strong offensive showing when they complete a three-game set against the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. The Indians suffered consecutive one-hit shutout losses before breaking loose for 13 hits while winning for just the third time in 10 games. The Indians also turned a triple play while sending the Dodgers to their fourth defeat in 18 games.

Los Angeles spent just one day in first place in the National League West and fell a half-game back of San Francisco with Tuesday’s loss. The Dodgers left 10 runners on base and also hit into a wild triple play with runners on first and third in the fourth as Adrian Gonzalez flew to left, Dee Gordon was thrown out at the plate and Yasiel Puig was gunned down trying to advance to second. Cleveland’s David Murphy broke out of a 1-for-44 funk by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (2-4, 4.39 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (9-4, 3.12)

Bauer has pitched at least six innings in seven of his nine starts. He lost to Seattle in his last outing when he gave up three runs and nine hits in 6 1/3 innings Friday. Bauer recorded his first major-league victory when he defeated the Dodgers with six shutout innings of two-hit ball on July 8, 2012, as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ryu won six of seven starts – allowing two or fewer runs in five of the outings – before falling to St. Louis on Friday. He struck out seven in seven innings but gave up three runs and nine hits against the Cardinals. Ryu has struggled to pitch well at home, going 3-3 with an unsightly 5.03 ERA in seven starts at Dodger Stadium.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gonzalez hit a two-run homer on Tuesday – just his second in his last 37 games.

2. Cleveland C Yan Gomes has seven RBIs in his last six outings after driving in two Tuesday.

3. Los Angeles SS Hanley Ramirez (calf) has pinch hit in each of the first two games of the series despite missing seven of the last eight starts.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Indians 3