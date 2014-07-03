Late rally gives Indians series win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- The Cleveland Indians ended an eight-game road trip on a high note.

Left fielder Mike Aviles’ two-run single in the eighth inning rallied the Indians to a 5-4 victory Wednesday over the Los Angeles Dodgers before a crowd of 50,199 at Dodger Stadium.

The Indians (41-43) finished their West Coast swing with a 4-4 mark, taking two of three in Los Angeles and halting the Dodgers’ run of six consecutive series wins. Los Angeles (48-39) dropped its second in a row and lost for only the fourth time in its past 13 home games.

“Anytime you go .500 on the road, it’s huge, especially to come here as well as this team has been playing to take two out of three,” said right fielder Ryan Raburn, who homered to give Cleveland an early lead. “I think that’s a great confidence boost for us.”

Cleveland’s Bryan Shaw (3-1) didn’t give up a run in an inning of relief. Cody Allen, who walked pinch hitter Hanley Ramirez and gave up a double to center fielder Andre Ethier before getting left fielder Matt Kemp to fly out to end the game, worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings for his eighth save.

Los Angeles reliever Brian Wilson (1-3) gave up three runs, two hits and three walks in one-third of an inning. Wilson tossed seven consecutive scoreless innings in relief before Wednesday.

Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu struck out eight and walked none, allowing two runs and seven hits in seven innings, but he didn’t factor into the decision.

“He’s got a good changeup,” Raburn said of Ryu. “He throws all four of his pitches for strikes. We were able to just battle him. We were only able to scrape two runs, but to get those two were good enough. He’s a good pitcher.”

Ryu was attempting to become the fourth National League pitcher to win 10 games, joining teammate Zack Greinke, the Cincinnati Reds’ Alfredo Simon and the St. Louis Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright, but the bullpen prevented it.

“He did well today,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said of Ryu. “I don’t think he had his real good stuff, but he did have that extra gear on his fastball. He was obviously good.”

Ryu’s performance allowed the Dodgers to tie the major league record of 36 consecutive games of walking two of fewer batters by a starting pitching staff. The Minnesota Twins set the mark for the longest streak in the modern era (since 1900) in 2005. The Dodgers can break the mark Thursday when they visit the Colorado Rockies.

Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer, who grew up in Southern California and was a standout at UCLA, allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Bauer struck out two and walked two on 102 pitches (64 strikes).

“I did all right. The team won, so that’s good,” said Bauer, who pitched as a pro at Dodger Stadium for the first time, with friends and family looked on. “I thought I threw the ball OK.”

Raburn tagged an 0-1 pitch from Ryu for a two-run homer into the left field pavilion to put the Indians on the board with one out in the fourth inning. It was Raburn’s second home run of the season.

Ryu’s RBI double to left scored third baseman Miguel Rojas to slice the deficit to 2-1 with two outs in the fifth inning. After consecutive walks to second baseman Dee Gordon and catcher A.J. Ellis, Ethier lined a two-run single to center to give the Dodgers the lead.

It stood up until the eighth, when Wilson walked center fielder Michael Brantley and first baseman Carlos Santana to open the inning. Pinch hitter David Murphy’s single to left scored Brantley to make it 3-3. After an intentional walk to third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall, Aviles drove in Santana and Murphy with a base hit to right for a 5-3 advantage.

Right fielder Scott Van Slyke hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to pull the Dodgers within one, but Los Angeles failed to score again.

“It was a tough game,” Mattingly said. “We battled back to get the lead, but we didn’t get to where we wanted to be.”

NOTES: The 7-2-4 triple play the Indians turned against the Dodgers on Tuesday night was only the second in major league history, according to the Society for American Baseball Research. The other time it occurred was June 15, 1986, when the Chicago White Sox pulled off the feat against the Seattle Mariners at the Kingdome. ... The Indians are off Thursday before returning home to host the Kansas City Royals in a three-game series beginning Friday. ... The Dodgers travel to Denver to face the Colorado Rockies in a four-game set starting Thursday.