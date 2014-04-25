Preview: Indians at Giants

Thanks to a surprising contribution from backup catcher Hector Sanchez, the San Francisco Giants halted their offensive struggles in a big way in their last time out. The Giants, who return home Friday to begin a three-game interleague series against the Cleveland Indians, batted .166 and averaged 1.8 runs over the first five games of their most recent road trip. Those woes stopped when Sanchez and Michael Morse each belted two homers during Wednesday’s 12-10 win against the Colorado Rockies.

After finding some answers for its sputtering offense, San Francisco will set out to correct last season’s 6-14 record in interleague play – tied for the second-worst such mark in the majors. The Giants may find it difficult to repeat their power-hitting prowess against the Indians, who have surrendered an American League-low 14 homers. Cleveland (11-11) took three of four at home from the Kansas City Royals and have won four of five overall to get back to .500 after Corey Kluber gave the bullpen a much-needed rest with a complete-game gem in Thursday’s 5-1 victory.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 7.31 ERA) vs. Giants RH Tim Hudson (2-1, 2.40)

One of the three pitchers in Cleveland’s regular rotation without a victory this season, Carrasco settled for a no-decision his last time out in Sunday’s 6-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The 27-year-old surrendered four runs on six hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings and is 0-11 with an 8.25 ERA in 16 turns since he last won a start on June 29, 2011. Carrasco is 3-1 with a 2.35 ERA in six career interleague outings (four starts), however, with his only such setback coming against the Giants in a complete-game loss in 2011.

Hudson worked at least seven innings for the fourth time in as many outings, but suffered his first loss in Saturday’s 3-1 setback against the San Diego Padres. The three-time All-Star allowed two runs on eight hits over seven frames, but has yet to walk a batter through 30 innings. Hudson has not faced the Indians since he was dealt from the Oakland Athletics to the Atlanta Braves after the 2004 season, but he went 1-2 with a 6.33 ERA over eight turns versus Cleveland before the trade – his highest ERA against any opponent he has started against more than once.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco 3B Pablo Sandoval’s status for Friday is uncertain after he left in the seventh inning Wednesday with a stomach virus.

2. Kluber became the first Indians pitcher to record at least 11 strikeouts with no earned runs or walks in a complete game since Len Barker tossed a perfect game on May 15, 1981.

3. The Giants scored 48 runs and drew 39 walks in interleague play in 2013 to rank last in both categories.

PREDICTION: Giants 4, Indians 2