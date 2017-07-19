Preview: Indians at Giants

The San Francisco Giants last won a series at the beginning of the month and they have the opportunity to do so again when they conclude their three-game interleague set against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday afternoon. San Francisco won for just the second time in nine games when it notched a 2-1, 10-inning victory over the Indians on Tuesday to gain a split of the first two contests.

The Giants avoided a four-game slide with Tuesday's win as Eduardo Nunez delivered a walk-off single in the 10th. The victory was only San Francisco's fifth in its last 19 home games in what is en route to becoming just the franchise's second losing campaign in nine seasons. Cleveland has dropped five of its last six games and possesses a 1 1/2-game lead over Minnesota in the American League Central. Jose Ramirez, who ranks third in the AL with a .322 average, is just 1-for-12 over his last three contests.

TV: 3:45 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), NBCSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (10-4, 3.65 ERA) vs. Giants RH Matt Cain (3-8, 5.56)

Carrasco lost to Oakland in his last turn after winning his previous five decisions. He registered 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings against the Athletics to reach double digits for the third time in his last five starts and ranks sixth in the AL with 124. The 30-year-old Carrasco is 0-2 with a 3.21 ERA in two career starts versus the Giants despite a solid 0.86 WHIP.

Cain has dropped seven straight decisions since winning on May 15. The 32-year-old gave up five or more runs in four of his last six starts and was sent to the bullpen before returning to the rotation for this outing as Johnny Cueto (blisters) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Cain is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two career starts against the Indians.

Walk-Offs

1. Indians RHP Corey Kluber (neck) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday as the club is considering withholding him from his scheduled Friday start against Toronto.

2. San Francisco 1B Brandon Belt (wrist) returned from a two-game absence on Tuesday and struck out three times.

3. Cleveland RHP Danny Salazar (shoulder) has been cleared to return and will make a start during the team's weekend series against the Blue Jays.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Giants 0