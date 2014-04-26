Rockies 5, Giants 4 (11)

Rockies 5, Dodgers 4 (11): Charlie Blackmon delivered a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th as Colorado scored three times in the frame to prevail in the opener of its six-game road trip.

Pinch-hitter Brandon Barnes delivered a one-out double off the base of the right-field wall against Jamey Wright (1-1) before Blackmon greeted J.P. Howell with a single to center. Carlos Gonzalez followed with a run-scoring fielder’s choice grounder and Justin Morneau delivered an RBI single to left against Brandon League.

Rex Brothers (2-2) pitched the 10th to earn the victory and LaTroy Hawkins earned his seventh save in seven chances despite yielding a two-run homer to Adrian Gonzalez in the 11th. Troy Tulowitzki and Corey Dickerson delivered solo shots for the Rockies while Yasiel Puig homered and drove in two runs for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles’ Dee Gordon recorded a bizarre double in the third inning when his grounder into the hole between first and second was kept on the infield by a lunging DJ LeMahieu, but when the ball kicked several feet away, Gordon alertly kept going and dove headfirst safely into second. Puig followed with a single to left to make it 2-2.

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, who extended his hitting streak to 15 games, delivered a defensive gem to end the fourth when he dove to catch Tim Federowicz’s line drive down the line which would have scored one run and possibly two. Puig homered in the first, while Tulowitzki and Dickerson delivered in the second.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado’s Jordan Lyles allowed two runs and six hits in seven frames while Los Angeles’ Josh Beckett allowed two runs and four hits in eight innings. ... Gordon struck out twice trying to bunt for a base hit with two strikes. ... Dodgers CF Matt Kemp was ejected by Angel Hernandez after he was caught looking in the ninth and argued the call. ... Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (back) struck out six and allowed one run and two hits in five innings in his first rehab start with Class A Rancho Cucamonga. ... Friday marked the 38th anniversary of the Chicago Cubs’ Rick Monday rescuing an American flag as two protesters tried set it on fire in the Dodger Stadium outfield.