Posey's key pinch hit helps Giants beat Indians

SAN FRANCISCO -- Pinch-hitter Buster Posey laced a two-strike, two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning Wednesday afternoon, capping a three-run uprising that delivered the San Francisco Giants a 5-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

A second straight win over the American League Central leaders gave the Giants their first interleague-series win of the season.

The Indians, meanwhile, dropped their sixth straight interleague series and fell to 4-13 against National League competition this season.

The Giants trailed 4-2 before Brandon Belt drew a one-out walk from left-hander Boone Logan to ignite the game-winning rally.

After a single by Brandon Crawford, the Giants got within 4-3 against Indians closer Bryan Shaw when first baseman Carlos Santana allowed Conor Gillaspie's routine grounder to get through him for an error, scoring Belt.

Shaw then struck out Nick Hundley and got within one strike of retaining the lead before Posey lined a shot over the head of Indians left fielder Michael Brantley for a double that scored Crawford and Gillaspie for a 5-4 lead.

All three runs in the inning, including both off Shaw (2-4), were unearned.

Sam Dyson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth by getting Jose Ramirez to fly out to right field for his fifth save.

Right-hander Cory Gearrin (4-3), who retired the only batter he faced in the eighth inning, got the win.

Earlier, Brantley scored twice, once after his 1,000th career hit, and right-hander Carlos Carrasco pitched six strong innings, putting the Indians in position to record the series win.

Three of Cleveland's four runs came in the third inning with the help of two walks by Giants right-hander Matt Cain.

One of those walks was to Carrasco, who entered the game without a free pass in 15 career plate appearances, with just one hit.

Cain also issued a walk to Bradley Zimmer, after which Brantley delivered an RBI single that scored a sliding Carrasco to tie the game at 1-1.

Ramirez followed with a two-run single, giving the Indians the lead.

The Giants closed within 3-2 on a home run by Denard Span in the fifth inning, his seventh of the season.

But the Indians got that run back following Brantley's milestone hit, a one-out double in the eighth. He scored on a single by Santana.

Neither starting pitcher got a decision.

Cain went six innings, allowing three runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out five.

Carrasco also was pulled after the sixth, having given up two runs and six hits. He walked two and struck out six.

Span and Crawford had two hits apiece for the Giants, who won for just the 12th time in 36 day games this season.

Brantley, Ramirez and Santana had two hits each for the Indians, who completed a 1-5 trip to the San Francisco Bay Area that began with a three-game sweep at the hands of the Oakland Athletics.

NOTES: The Giants lead the all-time series against the Indians 10-5. ... Both teams had nine hits in the game. ... Indians manager Terry Francona announced before the game that RHP Corey Kluber (sore neck) would be scratched from his scheduled start Friday against Toronto as a precautionary measure. Kluber, who suffered the injury in his last start against Oakland, has been tentatively rescheduled for Sunday against the Blue Jays. ... Francona said that RHP Trevor Bauer would start Friday's game in Kluber's place, and RHP Danny Salazar (sore right shoulder) will return from the disabled list to start Saturday.