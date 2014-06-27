Preview: Indians at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners look to get back into the win column when they host the Cleveland Indians in the first of three games Friday night. Seattle had won five straight games before dropping the finale of a set against Boston on Wednesday, which also snapped a five-game run at home. Third baseman Kyle Seager was an extremely tough out in the series, going 8-for-13 with two home runs, two doubles and seven RBIs against Red Sox pitching.

The Indians are coming off a 6-1 win at Arizona on Wednesday, which came on the heels of a 14-inning loss that lasted over five hours the night before and snapped a four-game skid. Michael Brantley, who is about a week removed from being sidelined with a concussion, has rediscovered his stroke as well with six hits - including two doubles and a homer - in 14 at-bats over the last three games. Cleveland has lost five of its last six games at Seattle.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), ROOT Sports (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (2-3, 4.40 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Chris Young (6-4, 3.23)

Bauer has lasted at least six innings in six of his eight starts but has allowed at least three runs in each of the last four. He gave up four runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 5-4 loss against Detroit on Saturday, surrendering a career-high three home runs in the process. The former first-round pick, who is 0-2 with a 6.19 ERA on the road, has never faced Seattle.

Young’s renaissance continued with seven outstanding innings at Kansas City on Saturday, when he let up a run and just three hits. He has yielded two runs or fewer in four of his last six starts overall and is 4-1 with a 2.23 ERA at home this year. The 35-year-old tossed eight scoreless innings in his only prior start versus Cleveland back in 2005 as a member of the Texas Rangers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians 1B Nick Swisher is 4-for-10 with three extra-base hits versus Young.

2. The Seattle bullpen owns a 1.63 ERA over its last 39 games.

3. Cleveland is 15-25 on the road.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Indians 4