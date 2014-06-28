Preview: Indians at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners look to stay hot at home and hit the halfway mark of the season on a high note when they continue a three-game series against Cleveland on Saturday. The Mariners improved to 3-1 on their current six-game homestand and 9-3 in their last 12 games overall with a 3-2 triumph in the series opener Friday. Kyle Seager had three hits and an RBI and six pitchers combined to help send the Indians to their fifth loss in six games.

Seager has been a nightmare for opponents venturing into Safeco Field of late. His three-hit effort in the opener left the standout third baseman with a 19-for-31 showing over an eight-game home hitting streak, during which he has produced a remarkable 16 RBIs. Seager has a great chance to remain hot Saturday when facing Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin, against whom he is 4-for-6 with four doubles.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), ROOT Sports (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Josh Tomlin (4-5, 4.39 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Roenis Elias (7-5, 3.74)

Tomlin has posted a 7.80 ERA during a personal three-game losing streak, giving up 28 hits (four home runs) in 15 innings in the process. He has been better on the road, posting a 3.65 ERA and yielding just three walks in 24 2/3 innings overall. The 29-year-old is 3-1 with a 4.62 ERA in four career starts versus Seattle, and 3-0 with a 3.05 mark at Safeco Field.

After a rocky performance against the New York Yankees on June 12, Elias has gone 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA over his last two starts. He has limited opponents to eight hits in 13 2/3 innings over that span and has lasted into the seventh inning in five of the last six outings. Elias is 2-3 with a 4.05 ERA in eight starts at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle has won six of the last seven meetings at home.

2. Indians CF Michael Bourn is 11-for-28 during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Seager is a .395 hitter in 20 career games vs. Cleveland.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Indians 4