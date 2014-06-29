Preview: Indians at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners send Felix Hernandez to the mound Sunday as they try to finish with a winning homestand and take the rubber match of a three-game series with the Cleveland Indians. The Mariners have won six of their last eight contests overall and are 3-2 in the last five at home after Indians right-hander Josh Tomlin held them to one hit in a 5-0 victory Saturday. Hernandez has limited opponents to only four homers and a .215 batting average with an impressive 0.95 WHIP.

Cleveland will counter with rookie T.J. House as it attempts to win back-to-back games for the first time since June 16. Michael Brantley continues to improve his All-Star resume, leading the Indians in RBIs overall (53) while batting .365 with 10 multi-hit games in June. Kyle Seager has been just has hot for the Mariners with 12 hits in 20 at-bats and eight RBIs on the homestand.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians LH T.J. House (0-1, 4.88 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (9-2, 2.24)

House gets his sixth major-league start after allowing two or fewer runs in three of his first five without collecting a victory. The 24-year-old, who also posted one scoreless inning of relief this season, has given up four homers and struck out 17 with eight walks in 27 2/3 frames. House owns a 3.93 ERA in six minor-league seasons and it will be the fifth time he has started on the road this season.

Hernandez is only 1-1 in his last four starts despite yielding four runs combined in 29 1/3 innings while striking out 37. The 28-year-old from Venezuela boasts 128 strikeouts and 19 walks over 120 1/3 innings – the fourth best ratio in the majors through Friday. David Murphy is 24-for-75 with three homers and 16 RBIs against Hernandez, who is 6-5 in 14 career starts versus Cleveland with a 3.25 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians C Yan Gomes has collected four home runs in eight career games against the Mariners after his solo blast Saturday.

2. Seattle RHP Fernando Rodney has 22 saves, including 11 straight, and is one behind American League-leader Greg Holland of Kansas City.

3. Cleveland CF Michael Bourn boasts a seven-game hitting streak and is 12-for-32 in that span.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Indians 1