Preview: Indians at Mariners

Corey Kluber has been sensational over his last three outings and looks to extend his dominance when the Cleveland Indians open a four-game series against the host Seattle Mariners on Thursday. Kluber has struck out 37 and allowed two runs in 25 innings over his last three starts.

The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner didn’t own a victory through seven starts before winning twice during the recent hot stretch. He has yet to win on the road – 0-3 with a 4.00 ERA in five attempts – and is pitching at Safeco Field for the first time in his career. Cleveland won for the seventh time in nine games when it routed Texas 12-3 on Wednesday and second baseman Jason Kipnis (3-for-5 versus the Rangers) is batting a scorching .447 in May to raise his average to .342. Seattle, which is beginning an 11-game homestand, has won five of its last six games as major-league home-run leader Nelson Cruz (18) hit a three-run shot in the ninth inning and Felix Hernandez tossed a four-hit shutout in a 3-0 win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (2-5, 3.49 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (3-2, 3.52)

Kluber has faced Seattle once in his career and pitched a three-hitter for his lone major-league shutout in a 2-0 victory last July 30. He has gone at least eight innings in each of his last three starts, allowing 15 hits and only one walk. Kluber has fanned 10 or more batters three times this season, topped by a career-best 18 in eight innings against St. Louis on May 13.

Paxton has won his last three starts and has put together five consecutive strong outings. He allowed two runs and four hits in six innings while beating Toronto in his last turn and is 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA over the five-start stretch. Paxton, who has never faced Cleveland, hasn’t been scored upon in 14 innings over his last two home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland 1B Carlos Santana hit his 104th career homer on Wednesday to tie Carlos Baerga for the franchise lead for most by a switch-hitter.

2. Seattle CF Austin Jackson struck out in all four at-bats on Wednesday in his second game back from an ankle injury.

3. Kipnis has 20 extra-base hits in May after having only three in April.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Mariners 0