Preview: Indians at Mariners

Robinson Cano is in danger of missing a third consecutive game when the Seattle Mariners host the Cleveland Indians in the third contest of a four-game set. Cano has missed the beginning of a series in which the teams split two games due to flu-like symptoms.

While Seattle’s second baseman battles an illness, Cleveland’s Jason Kipnis continues to experience a torrid month of May. Kipnis went 1-for-3 and scored the lone run in the Indians’ 2-1 loss Friday and has 49 hits and 29 runs scored this month, giving him a chance to become the first Cleveland player with 50 hits and 30 runs in one month since Jeff Heath in August 1938. “All winter, I think I kept telling you that he was going to come out with a vengeance,” Indians manager Terry Francona told reporters. “And that’s exactly what it looks like. He’s attacking every game and he’s in the middle of everything.” Designated hitter Seth Smith smacked a two-run homer Friday to account for the offense as Seattle won for the sixth time in eight contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Shaun Marcum (1-0, 6.28 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Roenis Elias (2-1, 2.56)

The 33-year-old Marcum was roughed up by Texas on Monday when he gave up seven run in 2 2/3 innings while taking a no-decision in his second start for Cleveland. He allowed only four hits but two of them were homers as he was unable to follow up an effort in which he gave up two runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings to defeat the Chicago White Sox on May 20. Marcum is 1-2 with a 3.77 ERA in eight career appearances (five starts) against Seattle.

Elias is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA over his last three starts and has allowed just one run in each of the outings. He has pitched six or more innings in five consecutive starts and has yet to give up more than three runs in any of his six turns this season. Elias lost to Cleveland last June 28 when he gave up five runs and six hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle LHP James Paxton (middle finger) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday, one day after being injured during a start.

2. Cleveland 1B Carlos Santana is expected to rejoin the club for Sunday’s game after being placed on the paternity list for the birth of his daughter Thursday.

3. Mariners LF Dustin Ackley is 2-for-21 over his last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Indians 4