Preview: Indians at Mariners

Robinson Cano returned from an illness to end a long home run drought and looks for another productive contest when the Seattle Mariners close a four-game series against the visiting Cleveland Indians on Sunday. Cano had been homerless since April 14 before going deep in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Indians as he was back in the starting lineup for the first time since Wednesday.

Cano had gone 171 plate appearances between homers — tying for the longest streak of his career — before belting his second homer of the campaign. The perennial All-Star is batting .257, well below his career average of .308, and will need to pick it up with the bat to achieve his seventh consecutive .300 season. Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis was hitless in four at-bats Saturday to end a nine-game hitting streak and needs one hit and one run scored Sunday to become the first Cleveland player with 50 hits and 30 runs in one month since Jeff Heath in August 1938. Kipnis is batting .430 in May to raise his average to .338, second in the American League.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (5-1, 3.65 ERA) vs. Mariners LH J.A. Happ (3-1, 3.71)

Salazar received a no-decision against Texas in his last start when he gave up three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He developed a blister on his pitching middle finger during the contest and also broke the nail but isn’t expected to be hampered against the Mariners. Salazar, who has never faced Seattle, is 3-1 with a 3.52 ERA in five road starts this season.

Happ wasn’t involved in the decision in his last turn against Tampa Bay when he gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings. He has allowed two or fewer runs in six of his nine starts and his only defeat occurred against Texas on April 17. Happ is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians C Yan Gomes is 1-for-14 with six strikeouts in four games since returning from a knee injury.

2. Seattle LF Rickie Weeks is in a 3-for-22 funk.

3. Cleveland 1B Carlos Santana is expected to be in the lineup for the finale after missing the first three games of the series because of the birth of his daughter

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Indians 2