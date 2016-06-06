Preview: Indians at Mariners

Both the Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners entered last weekend with the opportunity to take the lead in their respective divisions, but while the former took advantage of its chance in dominating fashion, the latter fell back to the pack. The Indians aim for a season-best sixth straight win and look to send the Mariners to a fourth consecutive loss Monday, when they open a four-game series in Seattle.

Cleveland remained unbeaten in five outings this month with a 7-0 rout of Kansas City on Sunday, outscoring the defending world champions 25-6 - including 20-2 over the final three contests - en route to a four-game home sweep. In addition to moving 1 1/2 games ahead of the Royals in the American League Central, the Indians improved to 20-13 against opponents with a .500-or-better record. The Mariners were tied with Texas atop the AL West before the start of play on Friday but mustered only nine runs - matching their offensive output from the seventh inning of Thursday’s 16-13 comeback victory over San Diego - while getting swept by the Rangers. The Mariners will turn to James Paxton for the second time in place of the injured Felix Hernandez (calf), whom the team discovered over the weekend likely will miss one more start at the very least.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (3-2, 4.27 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (0-1, 7.36)

Bauer saw his winless streak reach four starts with his second straight no-decision Wednesday versus Texas, as he permitted three runs on four hits and three walks in seven innings. The 25-year-old UCLA alum has been somewhat of a model of consistency in his seven starts this season, yielding exactly three runs on five occasions. Bauer gave up two runs versus the Mariners over as many relief innings on April 21 and has posted a 6.45 ERA while losing each of his four career starts against them.

Paxton struck out seven in his first start of the season but was charged with eight runs (three earned) and 10 hits over 3 2/3 innings in Wednesday’s 14-6 loss at San Diego. Despite the rough outing, the 27-year-old native of British Columbia owns a 12-9 record and 3.25 ERA in 31 career starts after going 3-4, 3.90 in 13 turns a year ago. Paxton yielded four runs (three earned) over 4 2/3 frames in a 5-3 home loss on May 28, 2015 in his lone start versus the Indians.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle took two of three in Cleveland from April 17-20, although each contest was either decided by one run or in extra innings.

2. Indians rookie CF Tyler Naquin has homered in each of his last three games after failing to do so over his first 28 career contests.

3. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager went 0-for-7 over his final two games against Texas after going 17-for-29 with two homers and 12 RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Indians 4