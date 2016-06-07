Preview: Indians at Mariners

The Cleveland Indians have yet to lose in June and seek their seventh consecutive victory when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday for the second contest of their four-game series. Cleveland continued its surge with a 3-1 victory over Seattle on Monday and has outscored its opponents 33-11 during the six-game winning streak.

The Indians have allowed just three runs in their last four contests to move a season-best eight games above .500 while opening a 2 1/2-game lead over Kansas City in the American League Central. Cleveland's Carlos Santana has strung together back-to-back two-hit performances after experiencing a 3-for-24 funk during which he didn't score or drive in a run. The slumping Mariners have dropped four straight contests and eight of their last 11 to fall four games behind first-place Texas in the AL West. Seattle's Robinson Cano was hitless in four at-bats with three strikeouts on Monday to end a streak in which he reached base in a career-best 34 consecutive games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Cody Anderson (1-3, 6.81 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Wade Miley (5-2, 5.85)

Anderson is being recalled from Triple-A Columbus to pitch after scheduled starter Carlos Carrasco was pushed back a day to get more rest and Wednesday starter Danny Sanchez (shoulder) was scratched. This will be Anderson's eighth start of the season, and his best one was right before he was demoted as he struck out nine and gave up one run and five hits in seven innings versus the Chicago White Sox on May 23. He was trounced by the Mariners on April 21, when he gave up five runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Miley was torched by San Diego in his last start, when he gave up nine runs and 12 hits over 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision. It was his second consecutive poor outing as he has allowed 14 runs and 18 hits in 8 2/3 frames during the stretch. Miley is 0-1 with an 8.22 ERA in two career starts against the Indians and has experienced issues with Juan Uribe (8-for-26) and Rajai Davis (3-for-7, two homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Indians denied a Yahoo! Sports report that they have "serious concern" over the health of injured LF Michael Brantley (shoulder): "There's been no setbacks," manager Terry Francona told reporters. "Nothing's changed."

2. Seattle SS Ketel Marte (thumb) was activated from the disabled list on Monday and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in his return, while OF Stefen Romero was demoted to Triple-A Tacoma.

3. Cleveland 1B Mike Napoli struck out in all four at-bats on Monday after homering in six of his previous 10 games.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Mariners 4