Preview: Indians at Mariners

Nelson Cruz is displaying signs of finding his power stroke and looks to follow up his first two-homer game of the season when the Seattle Mariners host the Cleveland Indians in Wednesday’s third contest of a four-game set. Cruz has belted five of his 15 homers in the past six games after his two blasts Tuesday accounted for three of the runs in the 7-1 victory.

Cruz hit a career-best 44 homers in his first season with the Mariners and his recent flurry has catapulted him into a tie for fifth place in the American League. Five different Seattle players had two hits as the Mariners snapped a four-game slide with Tuesday’s victory - an outcome that also ended Cleveland’s season-best six-game winning streak. The Indians had only six hits while ending a stretch of 16 consecutive games in which they scored two or more runs and Lonnie Chisenhall’s eighth-inning homer prevented their first shutout since May 7. Seattle right-hander Taijuan Walker is seeking to halt a six-game losing streak but has dominated the Indians in three career starts, winning each time and compiling an 0.45 ERA in 20 innings.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (2-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (2-6, 3.94)

Carrasco is making his second start since spending five-plus weeks on the disabled list because of a hamstring injury. He returned against Kansas City on Thursday and gave up three runs and nine hits in five innings during a no-decision and Cleveland pushed him back a day in this series to give him more rest. Carrasco is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against the Mariners and has struggled mightily against Robinson Cano, who is 5-for-11 with a homer and two doubles against him.

Walker defeated Cleveland on April 20 when he allowed one unearned run and three hits in six innings. He is mired in a seven-start winless stretch and has seen a 1.44 ERA soar toward 4.00. Walker has served up five homers in his last two outings - he has given up 11 in his last six starts - while being rocked for 11 runs and 15 hits in 9 1/3 innings versus Minnesota and Texas in his last two turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians C Yan Gomes (testicular contusion) departed in the second inning of Tuesday’s game after being struck by a foul tip.

2. Seattle CF Leonys Martin (hamstring) is slated to play a simulated game Wednesday and is eligible to come off the disabled list Friday.

3. Cano had two hits and scored twice one night after having his career-best streak of reaching base in 34 consecutive games halted.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Mariners 4