Mariners 3, Indians 2: Endy Chavez homered and scored twice while six pitchers combined on a seven-hitter to lift host Seattle in the series opener.

Kyle Seager stayed hot with three hits and an RBI and Michael Saunders came off the disabled list to produce a pair of hits and score a run as the Mariners won for the ninth time in 12 games. Chris Young (7-4) allowed one run on four hits in five innings and four relievers bridged the gap to Fernando Rodney, who allowed a run in the ninth before earning his 22nd save.

Trevor Bauer (2-4) was tagged with the loss after surrendering three runs and nine hits with two walks in 6 1/3 innings. Michael Brantley’s third-inning sacrifice fly and Michael Bourn’s ninth-inning RBI single accounted for the scoring for Cleveland, which has dropped five of six.

Chavez reached on an infield single to begin the bottom of the first inning, stole second and came in on a base hit by Seager, who is 19-for-31 in his last eight home games. Brantley’s RBI tied it in the third but Brad Miller knocked in a run with a two-out base hit in the fourth to put Seattle back on top.

Chavez chased Bauer with a line shot to right in the seventh for his first home run since May 30, 2013. The run proved crucial when Nick Swisher singled with one out in the ninth and scored on Bourn’s base hit before Rodney got Asdrubal Cabrera to pop to shortstop to end it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bourn finished 3-for-5 for his second straight three-hit effort. ... Even with the allowed run by Rodney in the ninth, the Seattle bullpen has a 1.66 ERA in its last 40 games. ... Bauer is 0-5 with a 6.94 ERA in eight career road starts.