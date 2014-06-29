(Updated: RECASTS last note of the notebook.)

Indians 5, Mariners 0: Josh Tomlin fired a one-hitter en route to his first career shutout as visiting Cleveland blanked Seattle to even the series at a game apiece.

Tomlin (5-5) struck out a career-high 11 and did not walk a batter to snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 4-0 at Seattle in his career. Yan Gomes belted a solo homer, Carlos Santana recorded an RBI double and Mike Aviles added two hits as the Indians improved to 2-2 on an eight-game road trip.

Kyle Seager had the only hit with a single for the Mariners, who lost for only the second time in their last eight games. Seattle starter Roenis Elias (7-6) yielded five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out a pair and finishing June with a 4-2 mark.

Asdrubal Cabrera doubled with one out in the first inning and scored on a single by Michael Brantley, who later jogged home on Santana’s double to left-center. Aviles singled and came all the way around on a double in the fifth by Michael Bourn, who later scored on Cabrera’s sacrifice fly for a 4-0 lead.

Tomlin retired the first 12 batters he faced before Seager led off the fifth with an opposite-field single to left and Gomes increased the lead with a two-out homer in the sixth. The 29-year-old Tomlin had given up 14 runs in his previous two outings, but rebounded to throw 111 pitches – 77 for strikes – Saturday.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tomlin’s only other complete game was Sept. 24, 2010, against Kansas City when he gave up three runs and four hits in a victory … Seager is 12-for-20 on the current homestand and has hit safely in his last nine games in Seattle. … Tomlin’s gem was the first one-hit shutout for the Indians since Billy Traber blanked the New York Yankees on July 8, 2003.