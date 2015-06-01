Indians break through in 12th to down Mariners

SEATTLE -- Getting runners on base was not a problem for the Cleveland Indians on Sunday, no matter how long the series finale against the Seattle Mariners went.

Driving in those runs was a different story.

It took a bases-loaded walk, not one of Cleveland’s season-high 18 hits, to drive in the go-ahead run before the Indians finished off their comeback with a 6-3 win over the Mariners.

“It was kind of a battle of wills,” said Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis, who had two doubles, an RBI and scored a run to finish off an incredible offensive month in the win. “ ... We stayed on them, kept pressure on them, and finally got it done at the end.”

Cleveland (24-26) rallied from an early 3-0 deficit, finally getting over the hump when Seattle reliever Dominic Leone -- the Mariners’ eighth pitcher used in the loss -- issued the bases-loaded walk to leftfielder Michael Brantley in the top of the 12th. Indians outfielder David Murphy, who had come on to pinch hit in the seventh inning, then drilled a two-run single to right field to give the Indians a 6-3 lead.

“A lot happened in that game,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of a marathon that lasted more than 4 1/2 hours, the longest game for either team this season. “We had the early lead, and we couldn’t hold it. ... Leone struggled with his command out there. That was pretty tough.”

Indians reliever Zach McAllister (1-2) earned his first win of the season after pitching a scoreless 11th, while Austin Adams earned his first career save as Cleveland’s seventh, and final, pitcher used in the game.

The Indians won despite leaving 17 runners on base.

“There was a lot of frustration during the game, but we kept at it,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said.

The Indians won for the first time this season after trailing through seven innings. They were 0-21 heading into Sunday.

The 4-hour, 36-minute game also included a Cleveland protest in the top of the 12th, as Francona believed that the final out was actually a foul ball.

Seattle (24-26) was outhit 18-5 in the game but never trailed until the top of the 12th inning.

Kipnis closed out an historic month with a pair of doubles and a sacrifice fly that tied the score 3-3 in the eighth inning. Kipnis had 51 total hits the month, the most ever by an Indians player in May, and his 15 doubles were the franchise’s highest total since 1942. He scored his 30th run of the month in the top of the 12th.

“It was a fun month, not only for me but for the team,” said Kipnis, who led all American League players with a .429 batting average in May. “It wouldn’t have been nearly as fun if we weren’t winning games.”

The Mariners took a 3-0 lead on RBIs from first baseman Logan Morrison and center fielder Austin Jackson as well as a Dustin Ackley bunt that brought home a run on Cleveland third baseman Mike Aviles’s throwing error in the fifth inning.

A diving catch by Cleveland right fielder Ryan Raburn prevented the messy fifth inning from getting any worse, ending a frame that included three hits, a walk, a wild pitch, a balk and the throwing error.

Raburn then led off the sixth with a home run, closing the Mariners’ lead to 3-1. That sparked a two-run inning that included four hits as the Indians pulled within a run and chased Seattle starter J.A. Happ. The Mariners’ Morrison got Seattle out of the jam when he turned a sharp grounder to first base into a double play from first to home plate.

Seattle’s Happ allowed two earned runs off eight hits over five-plus innings.

Cleveland starter Danny Salazar allowed three earned runs off four hits and four walks over 5 1/3 innings. The Mariners did almost all their damage against Salazar in the fifth, as he retired the first eight Seattle batters of the game and didn’t give up a hit until two outs into the fourth.

The two teams combined to use 15 pitchers, with Seattle going to its bullpen seven times and using all seven of its available relievers. Regular catcher Mike Zunino was the only Seattle player, not including starting pitchers, not to play in the game.

Cleveland was in danger of becoming the first team in more than three decades to collect 16 or more hits in a game without scoring more than three runs. The last time a team had 16 hits without scoring more than three runs in a game was on July 16, 1979, when the Milwaukee Brewers had 16 hits in a 4-3 loss.

But the Indians finally broke through in the top of the 12th, when Leone (0-4) walked the leadoff batter, then gave up a one-out double off the glove of Morrison at first base before intentionally walking Kipnis to load the bases. Cleveland designated hitter Carlos Santana then popped out before Brantley drew the bases-loaded walk to send Lonnie Chisenhall in from third base with the go-ahead run.

Leone, who was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, gave up two hits and three walks during the disastrous 12th. But the Mariners were out of pitchers to provide relief.

“I was going to warm up,” McClendon joked when asked who was next in line to pitch, “go back to my Little League days.”

NOTES: OF Jerry Sands, who hit his first home run as an Indian on Saturday, was designated for assignment before Sunday’s game. The move cleared a roster spot for the return of 1B/DH Carlos Santana, who spent three days on the paternity list. Santana’s wife gave birth to a daughter Thursday. Sands went 1-for-2 with a walk in his lone game with Cleveland during his second major league stint this season. ... The Mariners still haven’t announced a Tuesday starter, but LHP Mike Montgomery reportedly was scratched from his scheduled Sunday start with Triple-A Tacoma, fueling speculation that he will be called up. Leone looks like the most likely candidate to be sent down when the Mariners make the move.