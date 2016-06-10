EditorsNote: fixes to “past seven games” in third graf

Hot-hitting Naquin leads Indians past Mariners

SEATTLE -- The smile Seattle Mariners star Robinson Cano flashed as he stepped in front of reporters in the postgame clubhouse late Thursday night looked more like a wince. Despite his two home runs, Cano was in no mood to celebrate.

“It was good, but it could have been better,” he said after a game that saw him hit two home runs before striking out with two runners on in the ninth inning as the Mariners lost 5-3 to the Cleveland Indians. “The one that wins is the one that celebrates.”

Cleveland rookie Tyler Naquin’s fourth home run in his past seven games broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning. And the Indians overcame Cano’s two home runs salvage a series split.

Naquin hit an 0-2 pitch from Mariners reliever Joaquin Benoit just over the right field fence for a two-run shot that gave Cleveland a 4-2 lead. All of his homers have come in June.

“What a huge lift for us, shoot,” manager Terry Francona said of Naquin, a left-handed hitter who made his debut on April 5 and has been recalled from Triple-A twice since then. “(Benoit) is a guy who doesn’t give up many hits, let alone home runs, to left-handers.”

“Unbelievable,” Naquin said of hitting the game-winning homer. “The feeling’s awesome.”

Jason Kipnis added an RBI single off Benoit to open up a 5-2 lead.

Seattle got one run back on Cano’s second solo homer before Cleveland closer Cody Allen came on with two outs in the eighth. Allen closed that inning, then got through a shaky ninth to earn his 13th save of the season.

Allen struck out Cano to strand runners on first and third -- the eighth and ninth Seattle runners left on base for the game -- in the ninth.

“He’s actually handled Cano pretty well in his career,” Francona said of Allen, “but that doesn’t make you feel well because (Cano has) already hit two home runs. (Cano) swung at a bad pitch.”

“I was just trying to put the ball in play,” Cano said after swinging and missing on a full-count pitch that was low and inside. “That’s the game. Not every at-bat you’re going to succeed. I’ll go home and put this game aside.”

Veteran reliever Dan Otero (1-0) got the win after retiring both batters he faced in the seventh inning.

Benoit (1-1) took the loss after serving up a home run for the third time this season.

Cano became the third Seattle player in as many nights to hit two home runs in a game, delivering a pair of solo shots. He homered in the first and eighth innings, joining Nelson Cruz and Chris Iannetta as Mariners players with multi-homer games in the four-game series. Cano has 18 homers this year.

Adam Lind added a solo home run for the Mariners (33-27).

Cleveland first baseman Mike Napoli broke a 1-1 tie with a two-out, RBI single in the seventh. Napoli hit a 2-1 pitch from Seattle reliever Edwin Diaz to left field for a broken-bat single that scored Chris Gimenez from third for a 2-1 Indians lead.

Lind tied the score 2-2 when he hit the first pitch of the bottom of the seventh into the center field seats for his seventh home run of the season.

After the Indians’ three-run rally in the top of the eighth, Cano’s second homer of the game cut the deficit to 5-3 in the bottom of the inning before Allen entered.

Allen retired the first two batters in the ninth before issuing back-to-back singles to put Cano at the plate again with runners on first and third.

Cano worked the count full before swinging at a third strike that got away from Cleveland catcher Chris Gimenez, who was able to chase the ball down and throw the batter out at first to secure the win.

“It’s a situation I’ve been in a lot of times,” Cano said. “Those at-bats, you want to be more selective and put the ball in play and not try to do too much.”

Cleveland (33-26) drew eight walks in the game, with three of the resulting baserunners coming around to score.

“You have to give (the Indians) credit; they laid off some pitches,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “We’ve controlled the strike zone all season, and tonight we weren’t able to do that.”

Indians starter Josh Tomlin allowed two runs on nine hits over 6 1/3 innings. Mariners starter Nathan Karns gave up one run on two hits and five walks five over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five.

NOTES: Cleveland C Yan Gomes (testicular contusion) did not play for the second game in a row after taking a foul tip to the groin Tuesday night. ... Indians 3B Jose Ramirez (bruised shin) was back in action Thursday, and he went 1-for-5 with an RBI. ... Seattle 3B Kyle Seager served as designated hitter for the second time this season. UT Luis Sardinas filled in for Seager at third base. ... Mariners CF Leonys Martin, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a strained hamstring, was scheduled to play a rehab game at Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday but was scratched due to a wet field. Martin is eligible to come off the DL as soon as Friday, when Seattle begins a three-game series with the Rangers. ... The Mariners selected Mercer CF Kyle Lewis with the 11th overall pick in Thursday’s draft. Cleveland chose Will Benson, a 6-foot-5, left-handed hitting high schooler from North Carolina, three picks later.