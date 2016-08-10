Preview: Indians at Nationals

The Cleveland Indians seem to have solved some of the problems that plagued the rotation last week, just in time to hold onto their lead in the American League Central. The Indians will try to put together a fourth straight strong pitching performance and polish off a two-game interleague sweep when they visit the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Cleveland’s staff allowed an average of 10 runs in dropping four of five coming out of the trade deadline but began to bounce back over the weekend and got enough from Trevor Bauer on Tuesday to earn a 3-1 win over Max Scherzer and the Nationals. The Indians yielded three or fewer runs in four of the last five contests, and the lone run allowed on Tuesday came when trade deadline-acquisition Andrew Miller served up a solo home run to Jayson Werth. Washington is not fighting off much of a challenge in the National League East but is mired in an offensive slump that has seen the team manage three runs in the last three contests. All-Star second baseman Daniel Murphy is 0-for-11 in those three contests, dropping his NL-leading batting average to .347.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Josh Tomlin (11-4, 3.81 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (7-9, 4.13)

Tomlin has struggled with his consistency over the last month, going 2-3 with a pair of quality starts in his last five outings. The Texas native suffered through one of his worst efforts at the New York Yankees on Friday, when he was ripped for seven runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. Tomlin is making his first career appearance against Washington and is 7-2 with a 3.43 ERA in 13 interleague starts.

Gonzalez is enjoying a run of six straight starts allowing three or fewer earned runs and put together the best effort of that stretch on Friday against San Francisco. The 30-year-old surrendered one run and two hits while striking out seven in seven frames, matching his longest outing of the season. Gonzalez is 5-0 with a 1.07 ERA in eight career starts against the Indians, including a 6 1/3-inning stint at Cleveland on July 26 in which he surrendered two earned runs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians LF Michael Brantley (shoulder, biceps tendinitis) suffered a setback in his rehab and could require surgery.

2. Washington RF Bryce Harper (stiff neck) sat out Tuesday and is questionable for Wednesday.

3. Cleveland manager Terry Francona (illness) missed the series opener and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Nationals 3